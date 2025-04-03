National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Will SEC continue first-round dominance? Published Apr. 4, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Power 4 conferences also compete when it comes to the NFL Draft.

Each year, stars from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 (and other conferences, of course) look on to see which conference ends up with the most first-round draft picks, as well as most draft picks in total.

Last year, the SEC won.

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for which conference will have the most first-round draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, as of April 4.

ACC players selected in first round

Under 3.5: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)

Over 3.5: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Big Ten players selected in first round

Under 9.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Over 9.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Big 12 players selected in first round

Under 3.5: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

Over 3.5: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

SEC players selected in first round

Over 14.5: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

Under 14.5: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

In 2024, the SEC had a whopping 11 first-round selections, including six in the first 18 picks.

In second was the now-defunct Pac 12, with eight first-round selections, including six in the first 15 picks.

The ACC tallied four, the Big Ten tallied four, and the Big 12 tallied three.

Back in 2023, the SEC and Big Ten tied for the most first-round picks with nine, in 2022 and 2021, the SEC had 12 and the Big Ten finished second with seven, and in 2020, the SEC had 15, followed by the Big Ten and Big 12 with five.

In FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang's latest mock draft, he projects 15 SEC players to go in the first round.

