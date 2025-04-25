National Football League
2025 NFL Draft: Ohio State has 14 players taken, leads all schools in first-rounders
2025 NFL Draft: Ohio State has 14 players taken, leads all schools in first-rounders

Published Apr. 26, 2025 7:15 p.m. ET

Ohio State made college football history this year when it became the first team to win a national championship in the new 12-team playoff era. The Buckeyes followed that up with 14 players being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ohio State came within one of tying the all-time record set by Georgia in 2022 for the most players taken in a single draft (15). Like Ohio State, Georgia was also coming off a national championship win that season. 

The Buckeyes led all schools this year with four first-round picks, followed by Georgia, Michigan and Texas (three each). Ohio State has produced more first-rounders than any other college since the NFL Draft began in 1936.

Here's every Ohio State player who was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft:

The two draft-eligible Buckeyes who weren't selected were C Seth McLaughlin and OT Josh Fryar.

