2025 NFL Draft: Ohio State has 14 players taken, leads all schools in first-rounders
Ohio State made college football history this year when it became the first team to win a national championship in the new 12-team playoff era. The Buckeyes followed that up with 14 players being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ohio State came within one of tying the all-time record set by Georgia in 2022 for the most players taken in a single draft (15). Like Ohio State, Georgia was also coming off a national championship win that season.
The Buckeyes led all schools this year with four first-round picks, followed by Georgia, Michigan and Texas (three each). Ohio State has produced more first-rounders than any other college since the NFL Draft began in 1936.
Here's every Ohio State player who was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft:
- WR Emeka Egbuka (No. 19 by Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- G Donovan Jackson (No. 24 by Minnesota Vikings)
- DT Tyleik Williams (No. 28 by Detroit Lions)
- OT Josh Simmons (No. 32 by Kansas City Chiefs)
- RB Quinshon Judkins (No. 36 by Cleveland Browns)
- RB TreVeyon Henderson (No. 38 by New England Patriots)
- DL JT Tuimoloau (No. 45 by Indianapolis Colts)
- LB Cody Simon (No. 155 by Arizona Cardinals)
- DB Lathan Ransom (No. 122 by Carolina Panthers)
- DE Jack Sawyer (No. 123 by Pittsburgh Steelers)
- DT Ty Hamilton (No. 148 by Los Angeles Rams)
- DB Jordan Hancock (No. 170 by Buffalo Bills)
- CB Denzel Burke (No. 174 by Cardinals)
- QB Will Howard (No. 185 by Steelers)
The two draft-eligible Buckeyes who weren't selected were C Seth McLaughlin and OT Josh Fryar.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Shedeur Sanders' draft slide shouldn't come as a surprise
2025 NFL Draft: Browns get their QB in second-round mock
Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft odds: Steelers favored to draft Colorado QB
-
2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders among best players available on Day 3
2025 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 date, time: Schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming for Day 2
Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft slide: How the sports world is reacting
-
Browns take QB, WRs come off board in Nick Wright's Round 2 NFL Mock Draft
'It's not even a debate': Books say Arch Manning will be favored at No. 1 in 2026
2025 NFL Draft: One key stat for all 32 first-round picks
-
Shedeur Sanders' draft slide shouldn't come as a surprise
2025 NFL Draft: Browns get their QB in second-round mock
Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft odds: Steelers favored to draft Colorado QB
-
2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders among best players available on Day 3
2025 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 date, time: Schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming for Day 2
Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft slide: How the sports world is reacting
-
Browns take QB, WRs come off board in Nick Wright's Round 2 NFL Mock Draft
'It's not even a debate': Books say Arch Manning will be favored at No. 1 in 2026
2025 NFL Draft: One key stat for all 32 first-round picks