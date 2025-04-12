College Football Ohio State spring game: Buckeyes honor the past, showcase 2025 talent Published Apr. 12, 2025 8:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ohio State held its annual spring game on Saturday, as the reigning College Football Playoff national champions took to the field in front of over 40,000 people at Ohio Stadium.

The offense won 50-31, with fans getting a closer look at the ongoing quarterback battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. Sayin, a redshirt freshman, completed 17 of 24 passes (70.8%) for 175 yards and one touchdown. Kienholz, a third-year sophomore, went 12 of 18 (66.6%) for 158 yards with two touchdowns, while true freshman Tavien St. Clair completed 11 of 15 attempts (73.3%) for 116 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Keinholz got the first snaps with the starters, many of whom were rested after the first few drives, before he and Sayin began trading drives. Sayin appeared to have an edge in the hunt to replace Will Howard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State also has to find replacements for TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in the backfield. On Saturday, true freshman Bo Jackson carried the ball 13 times for 88 yards, while redshirt freshman Sam Williams-Dixon had 11 carries for 64 yards and caught a 24-yard touchdown pass.

All-American sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith played just two series before heading to the bench, while redshirt freshman Mylan Graham led the way with four catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. Graham showed off his speed when he took a slant route from midfield to the house.

On defense, Faheem Delane and Inky Jones accounted for the two interceptions by St. Clair. The Buckeyes' defense will have to step up after the departures of standout defensive ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

Head coach Ryan Day, returning for his seventh season, set up the intrasquad scrimmage that used a scoring system for both sides. For the offense, points came from touchdowns and field goals, while the defense earned six points for touchdowns, three for a takeaway, three for a three-and-out, two for a sack and one for a forced punt.

"In order for us to play defense like we did last year, we're going to need some guys to step up more than they have," Day said on Saturday. "I think, again, there's ability there, but consistently playing at a certain level is something that's a challenge that I know Coach [Larry] Johnson is going to be pushing these guys for over and over again."

Among the 40,136 in attendance at the Horseshoe were former players such as Howard, Emega Egbuka and Gee Scott Jr., who received their 2025 national championship rings, as did returning players like Smith and Caleb Downs.

The Buckeyes will officially begin their title defense when they host Texas on Aug. 30.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share