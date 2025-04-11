Tennessee Volunteers Start of a new trend? Nico Iamaleava misses Vols spring practice amid NIL talks Published Apr. 11, 2025 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tennessee Volunteers starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava reportedly did not attend the team's spring practice on Friday, per ESPN . According to that report, the junior quarterback has been negotiating with Tennessee for a new NIL contract, and his absence came as a "surprise" to players and coaches.

While holding out during contract negotiations isn't new in the wider world of sports, this is not common practice in college football. The recent existence of contracts between players and schools, though, in a world where name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals are at the center of so much player movement, meant that this was an inevitability. Iamaleava has been given a new tool to wield that many generations of players before him did not have access to, and it appears that he's wielding it.

Given that, this could very well be the start of a trend with such a bright spotlight on the transfer portal and NIL dollars in college athletics.

Iamaleava was Tennessee's starting quarterback during the 2024 season. He played in all 13 games, helping lead the Vols a 10-3 record that ended with a loss in the first round of the College Football Playoff, against eventual champion Ohio State. Iamaleava averaged over 200 yards passing per game, picked up another 27.5 yards per game rushing, and threw 19 touchdowns with five interceptions. He was expected to be among the top returning quarterbacks in the SEC this season, only furthering the idea that this holdout could be the start of something larger across college football.

In 2024, UNLV's starting quarterback, Matthew Sluka, chose to redshirt for the rest of the season after revealing that "representations" made to him by the school "were not upheld" following his transfer from Holy Cross. Like with Iamaleava, that was an NIL conflict that sent shockwaves through the sport.

