College Football
2025-26 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Scores, Dates, Times, TV channels
College Football

2025-26 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Scores, Dates, Times, TV channels

Published Dec. 1, 2025 10:31 a.m. ET

The 2025-26 college football bowl season is here, and the College Football Playoff is approaching. Check out the complete schedule below, including dates, times, how to watch, TV channels and results - all times are ET.

College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

  • Friday, 12/19: TBD vs. TBD -  8 p.m. (ABC)
  • Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD -  12 p.m. (ABC)
  • Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD -  3:30 p.m. (TBD)
  • Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD -  7:30 p.m. (TBD)

Quarterfinals

  • Wednesday, 12/31: Cotton Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Thursday, 1/1: Orange Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 12 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Thursday, 1/1: Rose Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 4 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Thursday, 1/1: Sugar Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals

  • Thursday, 1/8: Fiesta Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Friday, 1/9: Peach Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

National Championship Game

  • Monday, 1/19: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami, FL)

The Game, Kiffin’s Departure & Rivalry Week | FOX College Football

The Game, Kiffin’s Departure & Rivalry Week | FOX College Football
Check out the best moments from CFB Press Conferences' in Week 14!

Non-CFP Bowl Game Schedule

Saturday, December 13, 2025

  • Cricket Celebration Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ABC) (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA)
  • Bucked Up LA Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ABC) (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

  • IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. (ESPN) (Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL)

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

  • StaffDNA Cure Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5 p.m. (ESPN) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)
  • 68 Ventures Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL)

Friday, December 19, 2025

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ESPN) (Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC)
  • Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Monday, December 22, 2025

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID)

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

  • Boca Raton Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Flagler Credit Union Stadium, Boca Raton, FL)
  • New Orleans Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA)
  • Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. (ESPN) (Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX)

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

  • Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ESPN) (Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI)

Friday, December 26, 2025

  • GameAbove Sports Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 1 p.m. (ESPN) (Ford Field, Detroit, MI)
  • Rate Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ)
  • SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ESPN) (Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX)

Saturday, December 27, 2025

  • Go Bowling Military Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 11 a.m. (ESPN) (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD)
  • Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ABC) (Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY)
  • Wasabi Fenway Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) (Fenway Park, Boston, MA)
  • Pop-Tarts Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. (ABC) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)
  • Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (The CW Network) (Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ)
  • Isleta New Mexico Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) (University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM)
  • TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) (EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL)
  • Kinder’s Texas Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Monday, December 29, 2025

  • JLab Birmingham Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL)

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

  • Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA)
  • Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)
  • Valero Alamo Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. (ESPN) (Alamodome, San Antonio, TX)

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

  • ReliaQuest Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ESPN) (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
  • Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (CBS) (Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX)
  • Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. (ABC) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)
  • SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV)

Friday, January 2, 2026

  • Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 1 p.m. (ESPN) (Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX)
  • AutoZone Liberty Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN)
  • Duke’s Mayo Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ESPN) (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)
  • Holiday Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (FOX) (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA)
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes