2025-26 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Scores, Dates, Times, TV channels
Published Dec. 1, 2025 10:31 a.m. ET
The 2025-26 college football bowl season is here, and the College Football Playoff is approaching. Check out the complete schedule below, including dates, times, how to watch, TV channels and results - all times are ET.
College Football Playoff Schedule
First Round
- Friday, 12/19: TBD vs. TBD - 8 p.m. (ABC)
- Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD - 12 p.m. (ABC)
- Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD - 3:30 p.m. (TBD)
- Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (TBD)
Quarterfinals
- Wednesday, 12/31: Cotton Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Thursday, 1/1: Orange Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 12 p.m. (ESPN)
- Thursday, 1/1: Rose Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 4 p.m. (ESPN)
- Thursday, 1/1: Sugar Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinals
- Thursday, 1/8: Fiesta Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Friday, 1/9: Peach Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
National Championship Game
- Monday, 1/19: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami, FL)
Non-CFP Bowl Game Schedule
Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Cricket Celebration Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ABC) (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA)
- Bucked Up LA Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ABC) (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. (ESPN) (Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL)
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
- StaffDNA Cure Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5 p.m. (ESPN) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)
- 68 Ventures Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL)
Friday, December 19, 2025
- Myrtle Beach Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ESPN) (Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC)
- Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
Monday, December 22, 2025
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID)
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Boca Raton Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Flagler Credit Union Stadium, Boca Raton, FL)
- New Orleans Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA)
- Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. (ESPN) (Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX)
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
- Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ESPN) (Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI)
Friday, December 26, 2025
- GameAbove Sports Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 1 p.m. (ESPN) (Ford Field, Detroit, MI)
- Rate Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ)
- SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ESPN) (Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX)
Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Go Bowling Military Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 11 a.m. (ESPN) (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD)
- Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ABC) (Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY)
- Wasabi Fenway Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) (Fenway Park, Boston, MA)
- Pop-Tarts Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. (ABC) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)
- Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (The CW Network) (Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ)
- Isleta New Mexico Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) (University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM)
- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) (EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL)
- Kinder’s Texas Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)
Monday, December 29, 2025
- JLab Birmingham Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL)
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
- Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA)
- Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)
- Valero Alamo Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. (ESPN) (Alamodome, San Antonio, TX)
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
- ReliaQuest Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ESPN) (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
- Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (CBS) (Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX)
- Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. (ABC) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)
- SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV)
Friday, January 2, 2026
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 1 p.m. (ESPN) (Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX)
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN)
- Duke’s Mayo Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ESPN) (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)
- Holiday Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (FOX) (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA)
