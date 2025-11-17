2025-26 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Scores, Dates, Times, TV channels

Dec. 1, 2025 10:31 a.m. ET

Published Dec. 1, 2025 10:31 a.m. ET

The 2025-26 college football bowl season is here, and the College Football Playoff is approaching. Check out the complete schedule below, including dates, times, how to watch, TV channels and results - all times are ET.

College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

Friday, 12/19: TBD vs. TBD - 8 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD - 12 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD - 3:30 p.m. (TBD)

Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (TBD)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, 12/31: Cotton Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, 1/1: Orange Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, 1/1: Rose Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, 1/1: Sugar Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals

Thursday, 1/8: Fiesta Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, 1/9: Peach Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

National Championship Game

Monday, 1/19: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami, FL)

Non-CFP Bowl Game Schedule

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Cricket Celebration Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ABC) (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

Bucked Up LA Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ABC) (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. (ESPN) (Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL)

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

StaffDNA Cure Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5 p.m. (ESPN) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)

68 Ventures Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL)

Friday, December 19, 2025

Myrtle Beach Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ESPN) (Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC)

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Monday, December 22, 2025

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID)

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Boca Raton Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Flagler Credit Union Stadium, Boca Raton, FL)

New Orleans Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA)

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. (ESPN) (Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX)

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ESPN) (Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI)

Friday, December 26, 2025

GameAbove Sports Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 1 p.m. (ESPN) (Ford Field, Detroit, MI)

Rate Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m. (ESPN) (Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX)

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Go Bowling Military Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 11 a.m. (ESPN) (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ABC) (Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY)

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) (Fenway Park, Boston, MA)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. (ABC) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (The CW Network) (Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ)

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) (University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) (EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL)

Kinder’s Texas Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Monday, December 29, 2025

JLab Birmingham Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL)

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (ESPN) (Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA)

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)

Valero Alamo Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. (ESPN) (Alamodome, San Antonio, TX)

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

ReliaQuest Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. (ESPN) (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 2 p.m. (CBS) (Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX)

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. (ABC) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV)

Friday, January 2, 2026