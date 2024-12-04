College Football College football transfer portal tracker: Iowa's Cade McNamara to enter portal Published Dec. 4, 2024 11:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Transfer season is in full swing in college football , again, and some standout players are already on the move.

The portal officially opens on Monday and closes on Dec. 28.

Players on teams that compete in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff and later bowl games will be allowed to enter an additional five-day transfer portal window in January after the portal closes.

Let's take a look at the players who are testing the waters and transferring.

Iowa QB Cade McNamara

McNamara is on the move again. He announced on Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal when it officially opens.

This will mark the second time that McNamara has entered the portal. He transferred to Iowa from Michigan following the 2022 season. Iowa hoped McNamara would elevate its offense, but he tore his ACL five games into the 2023 season. He struggled in 2024, throwing for just 1,017 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. He missed the team's final four games of the season.

McNamara previously helped Michigan win the Big Ten in 2021 before losing the starting job to J.J. McCarthy the following year.

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman

Weigman, a highly touted recruit in the Class of 2022, is now entering the transfer portal, he told ESPN. Weigman began the season as the Aggies' starter, but injuries and inconsistent play led to Marcel Reed taking over at quarterback.

The redshirt sophomore went 9-4 in two seasons at Texas A&M, including a 4-1 record this year. In six total games in 2024, he threw for 819 yards and three touchdowns while also tossing five interceptions. Weigman is reportedly hoping to land with a College Football Playoff contender.

Stanford QB Ashton Daniels

Stanford's top quarterback will be looking for a new school. Daniels, who started nine games this season, confirmed to On3 that he will enter the portal. In 11 appearances this season, he threw for 1,700 for 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Daniels also led the Cardinal in rushing with 148 carries for 669 yards and added three touchdowns on the ground. The junior has one year of eligibility left.

Daniel's backup, Justin Lamson, is also transferring.

Michigan WR Tyler Morris

The Wolverines' leading wideout in 2024 is planning to leave, he announced. Morris paced all Michigan receivers with 23 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns, though he ranked behind tight end Colston Loveland in each category. Those aren't big numbers, but Michigan averaged just 133.6 yards per game (No. 130 in the nation) as it struggled to find a quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy, Morris' high school teammate. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

USC QB Miller Moss

The 22-year-old will enter the transfer portal when it officially opens, he announced on Dec 2 .

"I really enjoyed my time at USC," Moss told ESPN in a separate statement. "It was transformative for my life as a whole and for me growing up for the last few years. I'm thankful. I gave that program everything I had. There comes a point where there's a time to move on to new opportunities, and I'm hoping to better myself as a person and a player."

After spending two years as Caleb Williams ' backup, Moss opened the 2024 season as USC's starter. He completed 64.4% of his passes for 2,555 yards, 18 scores and nine interceptions in the regular season before losing the starting job in November.

Liberty QB Kaidon Salter

Liberty's starting quarterback announced that he'll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2. Salter won the 2023 Conference USA MVP when he led Liberty to the Fiesta Bowl. He's totaled 7,900 yards and 77 touchdowns over his college career and has one season of eligibility remaining.

FIU QB Keyone Jenkins

FIU's standout signal-caller announced that he'll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Texas Tech WR Micah Hudson

Hudson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1. Hudson was the 25th-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class but had an underwhelming freshman season. He has three seasons of eligibility left.

FIU WR Eric Rivers

Rivers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1. Rivers was statistically one of the best wide receivers in the country in 2024, finishing fourth in receiving yards (1,172) and receiving touchdowns (12).

North Carolina State WR Kevin Concepcion

The talented NC State wide receiver announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1. Concepcion won ACC Rookie of the Year and was named a freshman All-American in 2023.

Georgia CB Julian Humphrey

Humphrey, a third-year sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1. Humphrey's announcement came at an unusual time, as Georgia is set to play in the upcoming SEC Championship Game. Humphrey was one of the Bulldogs' starters for the first 10 games of the season before being benched.

Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea

Colandrea announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1. The sophomore started the first 11 games of the season for Virginia before being benched in its regular-season finale with bowl eligibility on the line.

Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos

Castellanos announced his intention to hit the transfer portal on Nov. 14. After starting 12 games in the 2023 season, Castellanos was Boston College's starter until he lost his job to Grayson James with three games left in the season.

