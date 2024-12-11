College Football
College Football
2025 NFL Draft tracker: Michigan's Will Johnson, Mason Graham declare early
Published Dec. 11, 2024 7:32 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft isn't until April 24, but the players who will likely hear their names called on that first night are beginning to get ready for the big event.
The three-day draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to declare for the draft, though there is a Jan. 24 deadline for those who will be playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Here are the college football players who have declared for the draft so far.
{Related link: 2025 NFL Draft order}
ADVERTISEMENT
Colorado
- WR/CB Travis Hunter
Iowa
Kansas State
Kentucky
- DT Deone Walker
LSU
Michigan
- DL Mason Graham
- DB Will Johnson
Missouri
Ohio State
- OT Josh Simmons
Oklahoma State
Purdue
- OL Marcus Mbow
Texas A&M
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
Big Ten Conference releases 2025 football schedule
2024 College Football bowl game picks, predictions: Back Memphis to win, cover
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Ashton Jeanty closing in on Travis Hunter
-
If you think Bill Belichick can’t win at UNC, you’re missing what’s most important
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Who will emerge from the first round?
Ohio politician proposes making flag planting a felony after fight in Michigan game
-
College football transfer portal tracker: Boise State QB Malachi Nelson enters portal
College football coaching changes tracker: Rich Rodriguez returns to WVU
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Complete bowl schedule, dates, TV channels
in this topic
recommended
-
Big Ten Conference releases 2025 football schedule
2024 College Football bowl game picks, predictions: Back Memphis to win, cover
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Ashton Jeanty closing in on Travis Hunter
-
If you think Bill Belichick can’t win at UNC, you’re missing what’s most important
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Who will emerge from the first round?
Ohio politician proposes making flag planting a felony after fight in Michigan game
-
College football transfer portal tracker: Boise State QB Malachi Nelson enters portal
College football coaching changes tracker: Rich Rodriguez returns to WVU
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Complete bowl schedule, dates, TV channels