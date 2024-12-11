College Football 2025 NFL Draft tracker: Michigan's Will Johnson, Mason Graham declare early Published Dec. 11, 2024 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft isn't until April 24, but the players who will likely hear their names called on that first night are beginning to get ready for the big event.

The three-day draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to declare for the draft, though there is a Jan. 24 deadline for those who will be playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Here are the college football players who have declared for the draft so far.

RB Kaleb Johnson

CB Jacob Parrish

DT Deone Walker

OT Josh Simmons

RB Ollie Gordon II

OL Marcus Mbow

