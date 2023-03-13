2024 NFL Draft order: Bears hold #1 pick, Top 28 picks locked
The top 28 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft are set as the NFL playoff bracket continues its march to the Super Bowl. The Chicago Bears secured the #1 overall pick.
Here is the current NFL draft order for the entire first round, based on final records and tiebreakers after the Divisional round. The final 4 selections (in italics) will be finalized by the end of the postseason:
2024 NFL Draft Order
- Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Detroit Lions
- San Francisco 49ers
- Baltimore Ravens
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25, 2024, through Saturday, April 27, 2024. Here is a breakdown by round:
- Round 1: Thursday, April 25, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, beginning at noon ET.
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, MI in Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza of the downtown area.
How is the NFL Draft order determined?
The selection order is dictated by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. Each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl champions, unless any trades have occurred. Teams that didn't make the playoffs are given draft slots 1-20.
In addition to this, up to a total of 32 compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lost significant free agents. These picks are made after the final 7th round selection.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Packers-49ers odds, betting action report: 'We need the 49ers in all ways'
Dak Prescott's brother wants him out of Dallas because of 'so-called fans'
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's divisional round picks
-
NFL divisional round betting trends: Patrick Mahomes shines as underdog
Packers vs 49ers preview, predictions: What you should expect from clash of contrasts
Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?
-
Falcons complete second Bill Belichick interview; Mike Vrabel to interview Wednesday
2023-24 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch, scores
Lamar Jackson's MVP-worthy game leads Ravens past Texans, into AFC championship round
-
Packers-49ers odds, betting action report: 'We need the 49ers in all ways'
Dak Prescott's brother wants him out of Dallas because of 'so-called fans'
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's divisional round picks
-
NFL divisional round betting trends: Patrick Mahomes shines as underdog
Packers vs 49ers preview, predictions: What you should expect from clash of contrasts
Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?
-
Falcons complete second Bill Belichick interview; Mike Vrabel to interview Wednesday
2023-24 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch, scores
Lamar Jackson's MVP-worthy game leads Ravens past Texans, into AFC championship round