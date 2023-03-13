National Football League
2024 NFL Draft order: Bears hold #1 pick, Top 28 picks locked
Updated Jan. 22, 2024 10:01 a.m. ET

The top 28 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft are set as the NFL playoff bracket continues its march to the Super Bowl. The Chicago Bears secured the #1 overall pick. 

Here is the current NFL draft order for the entire first round, based on final records and tiebreakers after the Divisional round. The final 4 selections (in italics) will be finalized by the end of the postseason:

2024 NFL Draft Order

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Baltimore Ravens

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25, 2024, through Saturday, April 27, 2024. Here is a breakdown by round:

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 25, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, beginning at noon ET.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, MI in Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza of the downtown area.

How is the NFL Draft order determined?

The selection order is dictated by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. Each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl champions, unless any trades have occurred. Teams that didn't make the playoffs are given draft slots 1-20.

In addition to this, up to a total of 32 compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lost significant free agents. These picks are made after the final 7th round selection.

