2024 NFL Draft order: Bears hold #1 pick, Top 28 picks locked

The top 28 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft are set as the NFL playoff bracket continues its march to the Super Bowl. The Chicago Bears secured the #1 overall pick.

Here is the current NFL draft order for the entire first round, based on final records and tiebreakers after the Divisional round. The final 4 selections (in italics) will be finalized by the end of the postseason:

2024 NFL Draft Order

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25, 2024, through Saturday, April 27, 2024. Here is a breakdown by round:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, beginning at noon ET.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, MI in Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza of the downtown area.

How is the NFL Draft order determined?

The selection order is dictated by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. Each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl champions, unless any trades have occurred. Teams that didn't make the playoffs are given draft slots 1-20.

In addition to this, up to a total of 32 compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lost significant free agents. These picks are made after the final 7th round selection.

