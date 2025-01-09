College Football Georgia QB Carson Beck entering transfer portal after NFL draft declaration Published Jan. 9, 2025 4:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Despite declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft two weeks ago, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is reportedly entering the college football transfer portal.

The senior signal-caller has been Georgia's starting quarterback for the past two seasons (2023-24), leading the Bulldogs to a combined 24-3 record. Beck averaged 3,713 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 156.2 passer rating per season over that span, while completing 68.4% of his passes.

He suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Georgia's SEC Championship Game victory over Texas in December. The Bulldogs then lost to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals with Gunner Stockton under center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami (Fla.), who went 10-3 and are losing quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward to the draft, are considered one of the favorites to land Beck in the portal, according to ESPN. On the other hand, Beck is receiving feedback that he could've been selected anywhere in the first to third rounds of this year's draft, per the report.

If he returns to school for a sixth season, Beck will presumably headline the 2026 quarterback draft class alongside Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, among others. Beck, a former four-star recruit, spent a combined five seasons at Georgia, serving as a backup to quarterback Stetson Bennett on the school's 2021 and 2022 title teams prior to becoming the starter in 2023.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Georgia Bulldogs Carson Beck

share