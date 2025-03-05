2025 College football spring games: Schedule, dates, TV channels
If you thought college football was heading for a big, long break after the February National Signing Day came and went, you couldn't be more wrong.
The fact is that things are about to crank back up, with spring football under way. That means your favorite team is about to take the field again, coaches will take early looks at what they'll have coming back in the fall, and there might even be some high-profile position battles decided — though those kinds of things are more likely to be decided during preseason camp.
Perhaps the most important purpose of spring football is player development, whether it means helping established players prepare to take the next step, or getting younger players ready for more important roles.
Either way, it's fun to watch and is a way to sate your football appetite through the summer ahead.
Here is everything to know about spring football.
When does spring practice begin? And when are spring games held?
That depends on which school you're talking about — they're all different! While many of the major schools tend to start spring practice in mid-March, some start much sooner. Most schools tend to hold their spring games about two weeks after practices begin, with their spring game usually (but not always) serving as the last of 15 allotted practices.
Here are some spring game dates to know for major teams across the nation, all times Eastern. We will update this list as other teams announce their plans.
Spring Football Game Schedule
Saturday, April 5
- Clemson - 1 p.m.
- West Virginia - 1 p.m.
Friday, April 11
- Louisville - 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 12
- Ohio State - 12 p.m.
- Purdue - 12 p.m. (B1G+)
- Alabama - 1 p.m.
- Florida - 1 p.m.
- Georgia Tech - 1 p.m.
- Notre Dame - 2 p.m. (Peacock)
- Oklahoma - 2 p.m. (SECN+)
- Vanderbilt - 2 p.m.
- Virginia Tech - 3 p.m.
- Southern Miss - 3 p.m.
- Auburn - TBA
- Georgia - TBA
- LSU - TBA
- Pitt - TBA
- Tennessee - TBA
- Virginia - TBA
- Washington State - TBA
Friday, April 18
- South Carolina - 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 19
- Houston - 11 a.m.
- Tulane - 11 a.m.
- Indiana - 12 p.m.
- Michigan - 12 p.m. (BTN)
- Arkansas - 2 p.m.
- Texas A&M - 3 p.m. (SECN+)
- Arizona - TBA
- Boise State - TBA
- Colorado - TBA
- Duke - TBA
- Oregon State - TBA
- Texas Tech - TBA
- Utah - TBA
- Wake Forest - TBA
Saturday, April 26
- Rutgers - 3 p.m. (BTN)
- Oregon - 4 p.m. (BTN)
- USF - 6 p.m.
- Penn State - TBA
Friday, May 2
- Washington - 9:30 p.m.
