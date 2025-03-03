National Football League FOX Sports NFL Analyst, HOF coach Jimmy Johnson retiring from broadcasting Updated Mar. 3, 2025 2:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports NFL Analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson announced Monday on "The Herd" that he's retiring from broadcasting.

"Jimmy Johnson was there when FOX NFL SUNDAY came on-air for the first time 31 years ago, and since then has been a cherished member of our FOX Sports family, which makes today’s retirement news bittersweet," FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement.

"Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better. We're incredibly grateful for his contributions in making FOX NFL SUNDAY the top pregame show on TV, where we shared countless memorable moments, highlighted by surprising him live on-air with the news he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — an occasion we will never forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Coach will be sincerely missed and we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can."

Johnson, 81, has had two stints with FOX Sports (1994-95, 2002-24). He, of course, coached the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-93, with the team winning the Super Bowl in each of his final two seasons on the job.

After leaving Dallas for his initial stint with FOX in 1994, Johnson became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 1996, with the team going a combined 36-28 in the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason under him from 1996-99. He returned to FOX in 2002.

Prior to coaching in the NFL, Johnson was the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys from 1979-83 and the Miami Hurricanes from 1984-88, which was highlighted by a national championship in 1987 and a combined 52-9 record in South Beach.

Johnson has shared the FOX set with the combination of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan since 2008, with Bradshaw, Long and Johnson having all been on the original set in 1994.

Jimmy Johnson: 'NFL on FOX' tribute to his legendary career

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Dallas Cowboys

share