Reports: Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava transferring to hometown UCLA
The drama surrounding former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is coming to an end, with the 20-year-old heading back to his home state of California after leaving the Volunteers.
Just four days after Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced that the program was "moving on" from Iamaleava, the quarterback is expected to transfer to UCLA, as reported by Bruce Feldman and Colin Cowherd. The news came after reports of an NIL dispute between the Vols and Iamaleava in which the quarterback reportedly requested $2 million more on his preexisting deal.
Iamaleava grew up in Long Beach, California, which is located roughly one hour south of UCLA's campus. He officially entered the spring transfer portal on Wednesday.
Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in 2022 as a five-star recruit with an NIL package rumored to be between $8 and $9 million. After starting just one game in 2023, he became the team's full-time starter for the 2024 college football season.
Last season, Iamaleava totaled 2,616 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 145.3 passer rating, while completing 63.8% of his passes. He also rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns.
[Joel Klatt: No villain in the Nico Iamaleava saga, but everyone should be careful]
Iamaleava and the Volunteers finished 2024 with a 10-3 record and made the expanded College Football Playoff. The end of the line came with a first-round drubbing at the hands of the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Iamaleava joins a UCLA program that's coming off a 5-7 season, its first in the Big Ten Conference and first under head coach and former school running back DeShaun Foster.
