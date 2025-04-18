National Football League Travis Hunter goes No. 2 to Jaguars, who now get to decide where to play him Updated Apr. 24, 2025 8:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the biggest debates heading into the 2025 NFL Draft was what position Travis Hunter should play at the pro level. That's now up to the Jacksonville Jaguars to decide after they traded up to select the Colorado Buffaloes two-way star with the second overall pick on Thursday night.

The Jaguars gave up four picks — including second- and fourth-rounders this year and their 2026 first-rounder — to land one of the most intriguing NFL prospects in draft history and set the tone for a new regime that features first-time general manager James Gladstone, first-time head coach Liam Coen and first-time executive vice president Tony Boselli.

Hunter has previously said that he wants to play both offense and defense in the NFL, which would be a tall task. If anyone can handle the workload, however, it's someone as athletic and relentless as Hunter. His success doing so in college certainly helps his case.

Across his two seasons at Colorado (2023-24), Hunter shined as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Last season, Hunter totaled 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver. His reception and touchdown totals each led the Big 12.

As a defensive back, Hunter totaled four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble and 36 combined tackles, helping him earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. Hunter also claimed the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Hunter was a two-time All-American who transferred to Colorado after one season at Jackson State (2022). He followed head coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado for the 2023 college football season, along with quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Hunter joins a Jaguars team that's coming off a 4-13 season.

