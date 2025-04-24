National Football League
2025 NFL Draft trades: Texans-Browns make first trade
National Football League

2025 NFL Draft trades: Texans-Browns make first trade

Updated Apr. 24, 2025 4:59 p.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Tennessee Titans will kick off the night with the No. 1 pick in the draft, followed by the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3. How the rest of the first round plays out could be altered with one substantial trade.

Here's a tracker for every trade made during the NFL draft:

Texans, Browns make 5-pick trade

ADVERTISEMENT

Texans receive: Pick No. 166 and 2027 fifth-round pick
Browns receive: Pick Nos. 179, 216 and 255

This story will be updated with live trade details.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NFL Draft
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris "The Bear" Fallica's 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Chris "The Bear" Fallica's 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes