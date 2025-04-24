National Football League 2025 NFL Draft trades: Texans-Browns make first trade Updated Apr. 24, 2025 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Tennessee Titans will kick off the night with the No. 1 pick in the draft, followed by the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3. How the rest of the first round plays out could be altered with one substantial trade.

Here's a tracker for every trade made during the NFL draft:

Texans, Browns make 5-pick trade

Texans receive: Pick No. 166 and 2027 fifth-round pick

Browns receive: Pick Nos. 179, 216 and 255

