National Football League
National Football League
2025 NFL Draft trades: Texans-Browns make first trade
Updated Apr. 24, 2025 4:59 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The Tennessee Titans will kick off the night with the No. 1 pick in the draft, followed by the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3. How the rest of the first round plays out could be altered with one substantial trade.
Here's a tracker for every trade made during the NFL draft:
Texans, Browns make 5-pick trade
ADVERTISEMENT
Texans receive: Pick No. 166 and 2027 fifth-round pick
Browns receive: Pick Nos. 179, 216 and 255
This story will be updated with live trade details.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
Hall of Fame defensive tackle Steve McMichael dies after ALS battle
NFL Confidential: How the Giants could flip 'the draft on its head'
'Not special to me': Why Shedeur Sanders might experience a draft day slide
-
What if ... the 49ers drafted Aaron Rodgers instead of Alex Smith in the 2005 NFL Draft?
What Cam Ward’s crowning and Shedeur Sanders’ descent tell us about the NFL
Former NFL kicker Jay Feely announces plan to run for U.S. House of Representatives seat
-
How Cam Ward built his unshakable confidence: ‘He has a boulder on his shoulder’
NFL mock draft: Multiple trades, 4 QBs picked in embrace-the-chaos Round 1
Oddsmakers admit 'the NFL Draft is a weird thing to book'
in this topic
recommended
-
Hall of Fame defensive tackle Steve McMichael dies after ALS battle
NFL Confidential: How the Giants could flip 'the draft on its head'
'Not special to me': Why Shedeur Sanders might experience a draft day slide
-
What if ... the 49ers drafted Aaron Rodgers instead of Alex Smith in the 2005 NFL Draft?
What Cam Ward’s crowning and Shedeur Sanders’ descent tell us about the NFL
Former NFL kicker Jay Feely announces plan to run for U.S. House of Representatives seat
-
How Cam Ward built his unshakable confidence: ‘He has a boulder on his shoulder’
NFL mock draft: Multiple trades, 4 QBs picked in embrace-the-chaos Round 1
Oddsmakers admit 'the NFL Draft is a weird thing to book'