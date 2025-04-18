National Football League Cam Ward has already made Titans history as No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft Updated Apr. 24, 2025 8:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Tennessee Titans selected Miami (Fla.) quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, as expected. Ward made Titans history in the process, becoming the fourth player in franchise history and first quarterback to be drafted with the first overall pick.

The other three — wide receiver Larry Elkins (1965), defensive end John Matuszak (1973) and Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell (1978) — were each selected by the then-Houston Oilers.

Last season, Ward totaled 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and an ACC-high 172.2 passer rating, while completing 67.2% of his passes. He also rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a 10-3 season for the Hurricanes. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and was a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Ward transferred to Miami for the 2024 college football season after spending two years with Washington State (2022-23). Across those two seasons, Ward averaged 3,484 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions per season, while posting a 138.0 passer rating and completing 65.5% of his passes. He also rushed for 13 touchdowns with the Cougars.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Cam Ward's NFL ceiling? | The Facility

Ward, who was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school, spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Incarnate Word and finished his five-year collegiate career with a Division I all-time record 156 passing touchdowns. His selection marks the third consecutive season that a quarterback has been taken with the No. 1 pick and the ninth time in the past 11 years.

The 6-foot-2 Ward joins a Titans quarterback room that includes 2023 second-round draft pick Will Levis and veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Tennessee is coming off a 3-14 season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Tennessee Titans Cam Ward

share