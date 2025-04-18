Cam Ward has already made Titans history as No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans selected Miami (Fla.) quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, as expected. Ward made Titans history in the process, becoming the fourth player in franchise history and first quarterback to be drafted with the first overall pick.
The other three — wide receiver Larry Elkins (1965), defensive end John Matuszak (1973) and Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell (1978) — were each selected by the then-Houston Oilers.
Last season, Ward totaled 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and an ACC-high 172.2 passer rating, while completing 67.2% of his passes. He also rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a 10-3 season for the Hurricanes. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and was a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Ward transferred to Miami for the 2024 college football season after spending two years with Washington State (2022-23). Across those two seasons, Ward averaged 3,484 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions per season, while posting a 138.0 passer rating and completing 65.5% of his passes. He also rushed for 13 touchdowns with the Cougars.
Ward, who was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school, spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Incarnate Word and finished his five-year collegiate career with a Division I all-time record 156 passing touchdowns. His selection marks the third consecutive season that a quarterback has been taken with the No. 1 pick and the ninth time in the past 11 years.
The 6-foot-2 Ward joins a Titans quarterback room that includes 2023 second-round draft pick Will Levis and veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Tennessee is coming off a 3-14 season.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Hall of Fame defensive tackle Steve McMichael dies after ALS battle
NFL Confidential: How the Giants could flip 'the draft on its head'
'Not special to me': Why Shedeur Sanders might experience a draft day slide
-
What if ... the 49ers drafted Aaron Rodgers instead of Alex Smith in the 2005 NFL Draft?
What Cam Ward’s crowning and Shedeur Sanders’ descent tell us about the NFL
Former NFL kicker Jay Feely announces plan to run for U.S. House of Representatives seat
-
How Cam Ward built his unshakable confidence: ‘He has a boulder on his shoulder’
NFL mock draft: Multiple trades, 4 QBs picked in embrace-the-chaos Round 1
Oddsmakers admit 'the NFL Draft is a weird thing to book'
-
Hall of Fame defensive tackle Steve McMichael dies after ALS battle
NFL Confidential: How the Giants could flip 'the draft on its head'
'Not special to me': Why Shedeur Sanders might experience a draft day slide
-
What if ... the 49ers drafted Aaron Rodgers instead of Alex Smith in the 2005 NFL Draft?
What Cam Ward’s crowning and Shedeur Sanders’ descent tell us about the NFL
Former NFL kicker Jay Feely announces plan to run for U.S. House of Representatives seat
-
How Cam Ward built his unshakable confidence: ‘He has a boulder on his shoulder’
NFL mock draft: Multiple trades, 4 QBs picked in embrace-the-chaos Round 1
Oddsmakers admit 'the NFL Draft is a weird thing to book'