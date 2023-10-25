2023-24 College football bowl projections: Michigan, Oregon in a Rose Bowl showdown?
As enthralling as this 2023 college football season has been so far, we're reaching the point on the calendar where the entire sport starts casting a closer eye on the postseason picture.
We're on the verge of the College Football Playoff rankings getting released, more and more teams are hitting that magical six-win mark, and it won't be long before some of those New Year's Six dreams start to become reality.
This year's bowl picture doesn't lack for storylines either. There's the ongoing debate over FBS newcomers like James Madison and Jacksonville State winning enough but needing help in order to make a bowl for the first time.
Throw in the final year of the Pac-12 as we know it and there will be no shortage of things to tune in to as winter sets in this December.
So, who's going where?
Diving into the bowl selection process ahead of Week 9's action, here's a postseason projection on where every team from one to 82 is ticketed for the most wonderful time of year for college football fans.
NEW YEAR'S SIX
Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29): Oklahoma vs. Tulane
Peach Bowl (Dec. 30): Notre Dame vs. Washington
Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): North Carolina vs. Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): LSU vs. Penn State
Rose Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 1): Michigan vs. Oregon
Sugar Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 1): Georgia vs. Florida State
OTHER BOWL GAMES
Bahamas Bowl (Dec. 16): Western Kentucky vs. Ohio
New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 16): Troy vs. Liberty
Cure Bowl (Dec. 16): Marshall vs. UTSA
New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 16): UNLV vs. New Mexico State
LA Bowl (Dec. 16): Air Force vs. Oregon State
Independence Bowl (Dec 16): UCF vs. Washington State
Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 18): Georgia Southern vs. FAU
Frisco Bowl (Dec. 19): Texas State vs. Utah State
Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 21): Georgia State vs. Wake Forest
Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 22): Auburn vs. Texas Tech
Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 23): Rice vs. South Alabama
Camellia Bowl (Dec. 23): Louisiana vs. Bowling Green
Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23): USF vs. Jacksonville State
Idaho Potato Bowl (Dec. 23): Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan
68 Ventures Bowl (Dec. 23): Toledo vs. James Madison
Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 23): Utah vs. Nebraska
Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 23): Fresno State vs. Memphis
Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26): Rutgers vs. Northern Illinois
First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26): Boise State vs. BYU
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): Kansas vs. Illinois
Military Bowl (Dec. 27): Navy vs. Old Dominion
Mayo Bowl (Dec. 27): Tennessee vs. Duke
Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27): UCLA vs. Clemson
Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Fenway Bowl (Dec. 28): Syracuse vs. SMU
Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 28): N.C. State vs. Minnesota
Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28): Texas vs. Louisville
Alamo Bowl (Dec. 28): Kansas State vs. USC
Gator Bowl (Dec. 29): Missouri vs. Miami
Sun Bowl (Dec. 29): Arizona vs. Boston College
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Kentucky
Music City Bowl (Dec. 30): Florida vs. Maryland
Arizona Bowl (Dec. 30): Colorado State vs. Miami-Ohio
ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 1): Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss
Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1): Alabama vs. Iowa
Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.
