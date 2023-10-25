College Football 2023-24 College football bowl projections: Michigan, Oregon in a Rose Bowl showdown? Updated Oct. 25, 2023 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As enthralling as this 2023 college football season has been so far, we're reaching the point on the calendar where the entire sport starts casting a closer eye on the postseason picture.

We're on the verge of the College Football Playoff rankings getting released, more and more teams are hitting that magical six-win mark, and it won't be long before some of those New Year's Six dreams start to become reality.

This year's bowl picture doesn't lack for storylines either. There's the ongoing debate over FBS newcomers like James Madison and Jacksonville State winning enough but needing help in order to make a bowl for the first time.

Throw in the final year of the Pac-12 as we know it and there will be no shortage of things to tune in to as winter sets in this December.

So, who's going where?

Diving into the bowl selection process ahead of Week 9's action, here's a postseason projection on where every team from one to 82 is ticketed for the most wonderful time of year for college football fans.

NEW YEAR'S SIX

Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29): Oklahoma vs. Tulane

Peach Bowl (Dec. 30): Notre Dame vs. Washington

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): North Carolina vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): LSU vs. Penn State

Rose Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 1): Michigan vs. Oregon

Sugar Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 1): Georgia vs. Florida State

OTHER BOWL GAMES

Bahamas Bowl (Dec. 16): Western Kentucky vs. Ohio

New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 16): Troy vs. Liberty

Cure Bowl (Dec. 16): Marshall vs. UTSA

New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 16): UNLV vs. New Mexico State

LA Bowl (Dec. 16): Air Force vs. Oregon State

Independence Bowl (Dec 16): UCF vs. Washington State

Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 18): Georgia Southern vs. FAU

Frisco Bowl (Dec. 19): Texas State vs. Utah State

Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 21): Georgia State vs. Wake Forest

Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 22): Auburn vs. Texas Tech

Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 23): Rice vs. South Alabama

Camellia Bowl (Dec. 23): Louisiana vs. Bowling Green

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23): USF vs. Jacksonville State

Idaho Potato Bowl (Dec. 23): Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan

68 Ventures Bowl (Dec. 23): Toledo vs. James Madison

Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 23): Utah vs. Nebraska

Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 23): Fresno State vs. Memphis

Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26): Rutgers vs. Northern Illinois

First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26): Boise State vs. BYU

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): Kansas vs. Illinois

Military Bowl (Dec. 27): Navy vs. Old Dominion

Mayo Bowl (Dec. 27): Tennessee vs. Duke

Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27): UCLA vs. Clemson

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Fenway Bowl (Dec. 28): Syracuse vs. SMU

Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 28): N.C. State vs. Minnesota

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28): Texas vs. Louisville

Alamo Bowl (Dec. 28): Kansas State vs. USC

Gator Bowl (Dec. 29): Missouri vs. Miami

Sun Bowl (Dec. 29): Arizona vs. Boston College

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Kentucky

Music City Bowl (Dec. 30): Florida vs. Maryland

Arizona Bowl (Dec. 30): Colorado State vs. Miami-Ohio

ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 1): Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss

Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1): Alabama vs. Iowa

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

