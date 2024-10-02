College Football Why Colorado's Travis Hunter is an unprecedented NFL prospect Updated Oct. 2, 2024 9:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Well into my third decade of professionally evaluating college prospects for pro football, I can honestly say that I’ve never seen a player quite like Colorado’s do-everything dynamo and Heisman Trophy contender, Travis Hunter.

Those mistakenly thinking this article is just another example of media bandwagon jumping, I’d ask you to remember this article from last September when I first evaluated Hunter — and immediately argued for his Heisman candidacy and future as an NFL first round selection.

In case you missed his latest dominant performance in Saturday’s 48-21 victory over UCF, here is a brief recap: Hunter caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown while recording a couple of tackles, a pass breakup and another jaw-dropping interception while alternating between wide receiver and cornerback. He was on the field for a staggering 128 of the game’s 143 total snaps from scrimmage.

Even prior to the game, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn spoke about Hunter’s unique versatility and dominance.

"He's just an elite player, and it's really, really impressive to see what he's doing playing that many snaps," Malzahn said. "Since I've been in college football, I've not seen it.

"When you watch him on film, he's the best player on the film in all four games, and it's not even close. So, yeah, he's an elite guy."

Playing on both sides of the ball is, of course, nothing new for Hunter, who leads the nation with 652 snaps played so far this season, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus. He did the same last year, including in Colorado’s season-opening shocking win over TCU.

It isn’t just that Hunter plays two positions for the 4-1 Buffaloes, however, it's that he plays both positions so well.

A remarkable case of quantity and quality

If Hunter were to focus on just one of the positions he plays, he is talented enough to warrant a top-10 draft selection. If teams feel that he is able to play both positions in the NFL as dominantly as he has for Colorado, he just might be the No. 1 overall selection — which is exactly where I placed him in my early mock draft.

It seems ludicrous to suggest that Hunter can continue to play both positions in the NFL. Surely, he cannot play both sides of the ball as frequently against pro athletes as he has at Colorado. Opposing teams would intentionally exhaust him, forcing him to cover deep balls or running right at him to limit the damage he might be able to do when his club had the ball.

But there certainly could be unique packages or plays designed for him to play both sides of the ball. That's because, from both a physical and instinctual perspective, Hunter is a unique prospect.

The ball skills and athleticism to play both ways

Don’t take my word for it. And don’t even rely on head coach Deion Sanders, who knows a thing or two about both two-way football players, and promotion. Listen to his offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmer.

Shurmer — who served as head coach for the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles (albeit as an interim) — is understandably singing Hunter’s praises, both publicly and privately with the NFL scouts who are traveling through Boulder.

"I've said this probably to all 32 NFL teams, but he has some superpowers," Shurmur told reporters Tuesday after the Buffaloes concluded practice. "And his most obvious one is his ball skills. So, when you're playing corner, it's very, very important that you affect the ball. He gets interceptions as a defensive player."

Ball skills are normally associated with wide receivers, and given the ability to make difficult grabs look easy, Hunter certainly can play that role.

But his own offensive coordinator was reluctant to pigeon-hole Hunter to just one position.

When asked where Hunter could play in the NFL, Shurmur said: "Both (sides of the ball). I think any team is going to be lucky to have Travis, and then they just have to decide where they want to play him. He's displaying every week why he could be an impact player on both sides of the ball. Those are the decisions that the teams, teams as they prepare for the draft, or the team that actually chooses him, what they're going to do.

"But he's showing everybody that he could play on offense or defense."

Hunter is listed by Colorado at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, possessing an ideal combination of height, arm length, agility and speed. Most players of his height struggle with changing direction fluidly, but Hunter explodes out of his cuts and accelerates in a flash. His ability to do so allows him to create separation as a route runner and remain in the hip pocket of opposing wide receivers when they attempt to do the same.

Travis Hunter explodes out of his cuts and accelerates in a flash, which allows him to create separation as a route runner — and remain in the hip pocket of opposing WRs when they attempt to do the same. (Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hunter also possesses exceptional hands and body control to adjust to the football. His ability to contort his body to make difficult receptions look easy is reminiscent of last year’s top drafted wideout, Marvin Harrison Jr.

And Shurmur recognized Hunter’s reliability as an open-field tackler, as well.

"He knows where he's supposed to be, he makes tackles when it's time to tackle. So, anytime you can affect the ball, I think that's really good."

One of those times to make a tackle popped up in Colorado’s victory over conference rival Baylor two weeks ago — when Hunter forced the game-sealing fumble at the goal-line to secure an overtime win.

The instincts and awareness to play both ways

However, to only acknowledge Hunter’s physical gifts is a disservice to his remarkable awareness. Hunter is an exceptionally instinctive player. He shows a real feel for down-and-distance and what his opponent is trying to do. The interception last week against UCF is just the latest example of Hunter’s rare anticipation.

I mean, just watch how he diagnoses this short throw and explodes to steal the interception.

Colorado's Travis Hunter hauls in an interception, strikes Heisman pose

One can’t blame Hunter for striking the Heisman pose afterward.

It all adds up to … top grades at both CB and WR

It is the remarkable combination of awareness and athleticism that earn him a slightly higher grade on my board at cornerback.

However, given the audacious salaries that wide receivers are earning in today’s NFL, some might feel that he’d be even more valuable on offense.

Regardless of where he lines up, Hunter is an exceptional, even unprecedented, NFL prospect.

Travis Hunter is making a case not only for the Heisman Trophy, but also to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Which is why Colorado fans — and really, college football fans as a whole — had better enjoy the "Heisman Hunter" while they can.

Soon enough, scouts will be the ones stampeding into Boulder to take Hunter and his remarkable abilities to the NFL.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

