2026 NFL Draft Rumors: Ty Simpson Status, Dexter Lawrence Trade Price, More

The NFL Draft is a beast.

Rumors flying all over the place. Trade talk concerning players across the sport, which could involve draft picks in the coming draft. We need a place to store this buzz.

And with that, here's a tracker for the latest 2026 NFL Draft rumors:

Dexter Lawrence trade price

The New York Giants are seeking a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft or a first-round pick plus more draft compensation in any trade for the star defensive lineman, according to the New York Post.

Lawrence, who reportedly requested a trade earlier this month in hopes of signing a new contract, totaled career-lows in sacks (0.5), combined tackles (31) and quarterback hits (eight) in 2025. Still, the 28-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler who logged nine sacks across 12 games in 2024. Lawrence has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $90 million contract.

Ty Simpson a first-rounder?

The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback is gaining traction to be selected in the first round, according to CBS Sports. After serving as a backup quarterback for three seasons (2022-24), Simpson was Alabama's starter for the 2025 season. In said year, he totaled 3,567 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 145.2 passer rating, while completing 64.5% of his passes.

Simpson and the Crimson Tide reached the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff before losing to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Most likely New York Jets pick

The Jets, who own the No. 2 and 16 picks in the first round, are expected to select either Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese or Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey with the second pick, per CBS Sports.

Last season, Reese logged 6.5 sacks, two passes defended and 69 combined tackles, while earning All-American honors; Bailey, who spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career playing for the Stanford Cardinal, racked up a Big 12-high 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three passes defended and 52 combined tackles in 2025.

Jeremiyah Love to the desert?

There has been "significant buzz" surrounding the Arizona Cardinals selecting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back with the No. 3 pick, per SNY.

Love, who finished third in the voting for the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award, rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry last season, while tallying 280 receiving yards and three receiving scores. He rushed for 17.5 touchdowns per season from 2024-25 on a combined 6.9 yards per carry.