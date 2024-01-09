College Football 2024 Heisman odds: Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe open as favorites Published Jan. 9, 2024 1:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The confetti is still fresh on the turf from Michigan's College Football Playoff Championship win, but bettors and bookmakers are already looking ahead to next year.

One market in particular that's getting interest is next year's Heisman odds.

In 2023, LSU's Jayden Daniels won the award. Before the season kicked off, his odds to win the Heisman were +1100. The Tigers quarterback beat out Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. to take home the hardware in December 2023.

Who will be next?

Let's dive into next year's odds, which feature three returning quarterbacks at the top.

2024 HEISMAN TROPHY ODDS: *

Quinn Ewers, Texas: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Carson Beck, Georgia: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Dillion Gabriel, Oklahoma: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Will Howard, Ohio State: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Noah Fifita, Arizona: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

D.J. Uiagalelei, Oregon State: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

*odds as of 1/9/2024

First on the board is Texas' Ewers.

The sophomore from Southlake, TX finished this past season with 3,479 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Ewers and the Longhorns got into the playoff committee's final four but lost 37-31 to Washington in the semifinal Sugar Bowl.

Also at the top is Georgia's Beck.

The UGA signal-caller helped lead his Dawgs to an undefeated regular season in 2023. After losing 27-24 to Alabama in the SEC title game, Georgia's No. 6 ranking kept them out of the final four. The Bulldogs ended 2023 with a lopsided 63-3 win over FSU in the Orange Bowl and Beck finished with 3,941 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Rounding out the top three is Alabama's Milroe.

The Tide, like Texas, got into the CFP's final four. And like Texas, Alabama lost its semifinal game to eventual national champion Michigan. Milroe finished his 2023 with 2,834 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

A familiar name further down the board is Michigan's J.J. McCarthy at +2000.

His 221 passing yards and three TDs helped lift his Wolverines over Alabama in the Rose Bowl to earn a spot in the national title game. While the QB's championship game performance against Washington ended with a modest 140 yards passing, the total team effort helped his Wolves snag Michigan's first national title since 1997.

