National Football League Looking for a QB in the NFL Draft? Meet 5 standouts not named Sanders or Ward Updated Mar. 7, 2025 10:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is under two months away, with Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders viewed as the top two quarterbacks in the class. With as many as five teams within the top 10 seeking franchise quarterbacks, the duo is expected to come off the board quickly on draft day.

In a quarterback-driven league with franchise-caliber playmakers coveted at a premium, the NFL scouting community is scouring the landscape for the next quarterback prospect with the potential to emerge as a QB1 at the next level. Given some time to reassess the class after spending a week in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine, here is my breakdown on the next five quarterback prospects in the class after Sanders and Ward:

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

The athletic gunslinger developed into one of the most efficient and explosive playmakers in college football during his three-year run at Ole Miss. Dart's big-play mentality sparked an offense that lit up scoreboards around the SEC, helping the Rebels notch back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins. As a passer, the 6-foot-2, 223-pounder exhibits all qualities evaluators covet in a franchise quarterback. From his deep ball proficiency to his ability to consistently hit the strike zone at intermediate range, Dart can work the entire field as a thrower. Although Lane Kiffin's creative scheme produces easy completions, the Ole Miss standout possesses the arm talent to squeeze balls into tight windows utilizing velocity, touch, timing, or anticipation to get it done. With Dart also displaying enough athleticism and agility to pick up first downs on designed quarterback runs and scrambles, NFL coaches can feature various schemes to maximize his talents as a QB1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Round value: Bottom of 1st

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

The ultra-athletic playmaker gives off Jalen Hurts' vibes when projecting his talents as a pro. Milroe is a dynamic runner who flashes big-play potential whenever he tucks the ball under his right arm on designed quarterback runs and scrambles. The 6-foot-1, 217-pound rushed for 1,500-plus yards and 33 scores with the Crimson Tide, exhibiting a mix of speed, strength and power that could make him a dangerous offensive weapon as a pro. Milroe is a deep ball specialist with exceptional range as a passer, but his accuracy and ball placement on intermediate throws leave something to be desired. Despite the occasional "wow" throw that captivates evaluators' imagination, he must improve significantly as a pocket passer to excel as a pro. With a year or two to refine his game on the practice field, the rugged playmaker could develop into a starter in a quarterback-friendly offense that features various collegiate concepts that showcase his skills as a dual-threat.

Round value: 2nd

Tyler Shough, Louisville

The seventh-year collegian has wowed evaluators throughout the pre-draft process, with a solid week of work at the Senior Bowl and a spectacular performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Shough's arm talent, athleticism and swagger stood out among the competitors vying for the presumed QB3 spot on the list. While his age (25) and injury concerns (suffered three season-ending injuries at Texas Tech), the 6-foot-5, 219-pounder possesses the size and tools coaches covet in a franchise quarterback. From his ability to make every throw in the book with touch, timing and anticipation to his capacity to squeeze fastballs into tight windows, Shough works the strike zone like an MLB pitcher with Cy Young potential. Although his stellar production as a one-year starter at Louisville will prompt some scouts to view him as a potential starter, the pre-draft superstar is the biggest wild card of the 2025 class.

Round value: 2nd

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

After being unceremoniously dumped by Ohio State after a disappointing three-year run, the 6-foot-3, 218-pounder shattered the Orange record book as a quick-rhythm passer with an assassin's mentality. McCord's pinpoint accuracy, ball placement and quick release enabled him to shred opponents with a "dink-and-dunk" approach that produces completions, first downs and touchdowns. Though his reliance on his midrange jumper limits some of the offense's explosiveness, McCord's accuracy and consistency make it hard for defensive coordinators to develop effective counter tactics. As a sound decision maker with a knack for finding open receivers quickly on the perimeter, the Syracuse standout is ideally suited to play in a ball-control offense that prioritizes high completion rates and efficient game management. Though McCord could develop into a low-to-midlevel starter, he is a developmental prospect with QB2 potential as early in his career.

Round value: 3rd

Will Howard, Ohio State

The former Kansas State standout helped the Buckeyes win a national title in his lone season in Columbus. Howard efficiently directed a star-studded offense that overwhelmed opponents between the lines. As an athletic rhythm passer, he peppered the defense with an assortment of intermediate throws delivered from inside and outside of the pocket. Howard's quick hands and deft ball-handling skills made the Buckeyes' RPO game nearly impossible to defend as he toyed with second-level defenders utilizing run-action fakes to create open windows for quick slants and bubble screens to get the ball into the hands of a collection of explosive "catch-and-run" specialists. Though Howard quickly gets the ball to his playmakers like an MLB shortstop turning a double play, he lacks the arm talent and pocket precision to carve up opponents as a traditional dropback passer consistently. Without a talented supporting cast to elevate his play, Howard is a game manager pegged for a role as a career backup.

Round value: 5th

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share