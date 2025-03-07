National Football League Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, 2025 NFL Draft prospect, sued by former teammate Updated Mar. 7, 2025 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona State star Cam Skattebo is one of the best running backs available in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has a more pressing matter to attend to at the moment.

Mattheos Katergaris, a former teammate of Skattebo's at Arizona State, is suing the running back for over $300,000 in Maricopa County Superior Court on "one count of negligence resulting in injury," according to a recent report.

Skattebo allegedly "jumped up and down" on the back of a golf cart during a Sun Devils practice in July 2023, which resulted in the back seat collapsing and Katergaris falling to the ground. The former Arizona State offensive lineman also had to have surgery on a ruptured elbow tendon.

Getting in touch with Skattebo about the subject has been an issue to date.

"He’s [Skattebo] been hard to pin down," Katergaris' attorney, Neil Udulutch, said about publishing the summons. "I have reason to believe he was in Florida preparing for the combine, and then I know he was in Indy. I don’t know if he even lives in Arizona anymore. Maybe he’s bouncing around hotels. I just don’t know, so I was done chasing him. My hope is that he or his family will retain an attorney and help us out here, but otherwise we’ll have to go that route.

"It’s kind of an archaic procedure. It is definitely a last resort."

As for his football future, Skattebo didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week but is coming off a monster senior season at Arizona State.

Rushing for a Big 12-high 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry, while also reeling in 45 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns, Skattebo helped Arizona State win the Big 12 and reach the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round. Skattebo, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, finished fifth in 2024 Heisman Trophy voting.

