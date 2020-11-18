National Basketball Association

NBA Draft: What You Need to Know

The 2020 NBA Draft is just hours away. Let's get you up to speed on everything to know about Wednesday's event.
59 mins ago
Latest On NBA Trades And Rumors

Here are all of the biggest moves to happen so far and the whispers about what could be next.
31 mins ago
Edwards Tops Katz's NBA Mock Draft

FOX Sports college basketball expert Andy Katz forecasts Wednesday's NBA Draft, and LaMelo Ball isn't atop his big board.
2 hours ago
Herd Hierarchy: Week 11

Heading into Week 11, Colin Cowherd admits he had to make some tough cuts in his 'Herd Hierarchy.' See who's in and who's out.
2 hours ago
Get Your Popcorn Ready

The NBA is treating us to a flurry of action that will have an immediate impact on what the league looks like moving forward.
18 hours ago
MVP Watch: Mahomes Takes Over

Mahomes and the Chiefs were idle in Week 10, but the KC QB still managed to boot Russell Wilson from the top of the MVP odds.
23 hours ago
Holding On For Deer Life

The Bucks made moves to bolster their roster Monday, with hopes of keeping their hooves in the Greek Freak for years to come.
22 hours ago
JB Smoove Enters the Club

Legendary comedian JB Smoove joined 'Club Shay Shay' to talk all things New York Knicks and his career in comedy.
15 hours ago
Been Here Before

Forget Drew Brees. Can Jameis Winston be the next Teddy Bridgewater in New Orleans?
18 hours ago
Is The Beard Brooklyn Bound?

Here's everything you need to know about a potential James Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets.
1 day ago
