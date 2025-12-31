National Football League
Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel on Stefon Diggs Charges: 'Let Process Take its Toll'
Updated Dec. 31, 2025 3:39 p.m. ET

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that he hasn't heard anything from the NFL that would prevent Stefon Diggs from playing in Sunday's regular-season finale as the wide receiver faces strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef.

The Patriots voiced their support for Diggs in a statement Tuesday after the allegations became public. Vrabel echoed that support.

"We’ve made a statement and we’ve taken the allegations very seriously," Vrabel said. "I don’t think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now. Let the process take its toll."

Diggs didn't speak with reporters Wednesday as he has typically done throughout the season. But he was in the locker room prior to practice and on the practice field with the team.

The NFL issued a statement saying Diggs is eligible to play.

News of the charges against Diggs emerged after a court hearing Tuesday in Dedham, Massachusetts. Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

According to police, the chef told investigators that Diggs hit her and tried to choke her during a discussion about money.

Diggs’ lawyer, David Meier, said in an emailed statement that Diggs "categorically denies these allegations." Meier described the allegations as unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

A court arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Vrabel said he didn't anticipate the situation being a distraction for his team. The Patriots are currently 13-3 and have already wrapped up their first AFC East title since 2019. With a victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and a loss or tie by the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England would also secure the conference's top seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

"I think these are allegations. ... Things that we have to handle," Vrabel said. "Every day there are distractions, some are smaller than others. I’m confident that we’ll focus on the Dolphins."

Diggs, 32, joined New England before this season after a trade from the Houston Texans. He has been a standout player for the Patriots, leading the team with 82 catches and 970 yards receiving.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

