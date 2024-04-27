National Football League 2024 NFL Draft Trade Tracker: Updates from every round Updated Apr. 27, 2024 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL Draft has been full of surprises.

A big part of that has been the numerous trades made throughout the three-day period.

And we are here to track them all.

Here are all the trades that have been made, by date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Round 1 (Thursday, April 25)

Minnesota Vikings trade up to No. 10 (via New York Jets)

Vikings receive: No. 10 (QB J.J. McCarthy) and No. 203.

Jets receive: No. 11 (OT Olu Fashanu) and Nos. 129 (traded to 49ers), 157.

Minnesota Vikings trade up to No. 17 (via Jacksonville Jaguars)

Vikings receive: No. 17 (LB Dallas Turner).

Jaguars receive: No. 23 (WR Brian Thomas Jr.), and No. 167, plus third and fourth rounders in 2025.

Detroit Lions move up to No. 24 (via Dallas Cowboys)

Lions receive: No. 24 (CB Terrion Arnold), seventh-rounder in 2025.

Cowboys receive: No. 29 (OT Tyler Guyton), No. 73 (OG Cooper Beebe).

Kansas City Chiefs trade up to No. 28 (via Buffalo Bills)

Chiefs receive: No. 28 (WR Xavier Worthy), and Nos. 133 (DB Jaden Hicks), 248.

Bills receive: No. 32 (traded to Panthers), and Nos. 95 (DT DeWayne Carter) and 221.

Carolina Panthers move into first round (via Bills)

Panthers receive: No. 32 (WR Xavier Legette) and No. 200.

Bills receive: No. 33 (WR Keon Coleman) and No. 141.

Rounds 2-3 (Friday, April 26)

Los Angeles Chargers move up to No. 34 (via New England Patriots)

Chargers receive: No. 34 (WR Ladd McConkey) and No. 137 (DB Tarheeb Still).

Patriots receive: No. 37 (WR Ja'Lynn Polk) and No. 110 (WR Javon Baker).

Atlanta Falcons move up to No. 35 (via Arizona Cardinals)

Falcons receive: No. 35 (DE Ruke Orhorhoro) and No. 186.

Cardinals receive: No. 43 (DB Max Melton) No. 79 (traded to Colts).

Los Angeles Rams move up to No. 39 (via Carolina Panthers)

Rams receive: No. 39 (DT Braden Fiske).

Panthers receive: No. 52 (traded to Colts) and No. 155, plus a second-rounder in 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles trade up to No. 40 (via Washington Commanders)

Eagles receive: No. 40 (DB Cooper DeJean) and Nos. 78 (traded to Texans) and 152.

Commanders receive: No. 50 (CB Mike Sainristil) and Nos. 53 (TE Ben Sinnott) and 161.

New Orleans Saints trade up to No. 41 (via Green Bay Packers)

Saints receive: No. 41 (DB Kool-Aid McKinstry).

Packers receive: No. 45 (LB Edgerrin Cooper) and Nos. 168, 190.

Carolina Panthers trade up to No. 46 (via Indianapolis Colts), nab first RB

Panthers receive: No. 46 (RB Jonathon Brooks).

Colts receive: No. 52 (WR Adonai Mitchell), and Nos. 142, 155.

Kansas City Chiefs move up one spot to No. 63 (via San Francisco 49ers)

Chiefs receive: No. 63 (OT Kingsley Saumataia) and No. 211.

49ers receive: No. 64 (DB Renardo Green) and No. 173.

New York Jets trade up to No. 65 (via Carolina Panthers)

Jets receive: No. 65 (WR Malachi Corley).

Panthers receive: No. 72 (LB Trevin Wallace) and No. 157.

Houston Texans move up to No. 78 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Texans receive: No. 78 (DB Calen Bullock).

Eagles receive: No. 86 (traded to 49ers) and No. 123 (traded back to Texans).

Indianapolis Colts move up to No. 79 (via Arizona Cardinals)

Colts receive: No. 79 (OT Matt Goncalves).

Cardinals receive: No. 82 (TE Tip Reiman) and No. 191.

San Francisco 49ers make swap to get to No. 86 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

49ers receive: No. 86 (G Dominick Puni).

Eagles receive: No. 94 (DE Jalyx Hunt) and No. 132 (traded to Lions).

Rounds 4-7 (Saturday, April 27)

Denver Broncos nab No. 102 pick (via Seattle Seahawks)

Broncos receive: No. 102 (WR Troy Franklin).

Seahawks receive: Nos. 121 (TE AJ Barner), 126 (traded to Packers), 207.

Green Bay Packers trade up to No. 111 (via New York Jets)

Packers receive: No. 111 (DB Evan Williams).

Jets receive: Nos. 126 (traded to Lions), 190.

Miami Dolphins move up to No. 120 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Dolphins receive: No. 120 (RB Jaylen Wright).

Eagles receive: Third-rounder in 2025.

Houston Texans move up to No. 123 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Texans receive: No. 123 (TE Cade Stover).

Eagles receive: No. 127 (RB Will Shipley) and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Detroit Lions deal up, go north of the border (via New York Jets)

Lions receive: No. 126: (OT Giovanni Manu).

Jets receive: Third-round pick in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers trade up to No. 129 (via Detroit Lions)

49ers receive: No. 129 (RB Isaac Guerendo).

Lions receive: Nos. 173, 176.

Detroit Lions deal up, grab RB (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Lions receive: No. 132 (RB Sione Vaki), No. 210.

Eagles receive: No. 164, plus a fourth-rounder in 2025.

share