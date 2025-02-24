National Football League Travis Hunter NFL Draft odds: Browns favored to take Colorado star second Published Feb. 24, 2025 11:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The two-way star that finished first in Heisman voting is favored to go second in the 2025 NFL Draft — but there is plenty of time for things to change.

Travis Hunter was recognized as the best player in college football last season, dominating on both sides of the ball for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.

Now, he is expected to go within the first five picks come April's draft.

Let's check out the odds for where Hunter will land at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 24.

Which team will Travis Hunter be drafted by?

Browns: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Patriots: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Titans: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Giants: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jaguars: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Raiders: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Panthers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jets: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Saints: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (96) and receiving touchdowns (15) last season, while hauling in 1,258 receiving yards in 13 games as well.

But that was Hunter the receiver.

Hunter the cornerback? Well, he had four interceptions and 11 passes defended, cementing his status as arguably the Buffaloes' best offensive and best defensive player.

Come season's end, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, the Lott Trophy, and the Walter Camp, Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff awards. He was a unanimous first-team All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and AP College Football Player of the Year.

In other words, he didn't leave much hardware on the table.

It's still unknown if Hunter will play both ways in the NFL, but FOX Sports national college football analyst RJ Young compared him to other professional sports giants who have beaten the odds during their careers.

Wrote Young: "The majority think Hunter can’t keep this up. The NFL is the pinnacle of football, and the game has mastered most players — even Pro Football Hall of Famers — but that’s not the company Hunter keeps as a physical talent. … Many didn’t believe Shohei Ohtani could hit and pitch in Major League Baseball . He has since won unanimous MVP honors three times."

In terms of the Browns, they own the second pick, and although they could use some help in the passing game, they were somewhat successful in stopping others through the air.

Last season, Cleveland averaged 228.2 receiving yards per game (20th in the NFL), but only allowed 212.4 passing yards per game (12th in the NFL).

In FOX Sports NFL draft analyst Rob Rang's most recent mock draft, he has Hunter going No. 2 to the Browns.

Wrote Rang: "Cleveland surrendered 26 touchdown passes in 2024 with a league-worst four interceptions. Hunter’s combination of instincts and ball skills rivals some of the greatest I’ve seen at the position, earning comparisons to Charles Woodson and, of course, his college coach, Deion Sanders."

