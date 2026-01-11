A.J. Brown, Nick Sirianni Have Heated Moment During 49ers-Eagles

A.J. Brown is at the center of some drama again, but the latest incident involving the Philadelphia Eagles' star wide receiver might have been his most noteworthy to date.

Brown and head coach Nick Sirianni needed to be separated on the sideline after sharing a heated exchange in the final minutes of the first half of Sunday's wild-card game against the San Francisco 49ers. Eagles senior advisor Dom DiSandro separated Brown and Sirianni as they were appearing to yell at each other.

The exchange took place after the Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two incomplete passes in Brown's direction. The second incomplete pass came on a third-down play, forcing the Eagles to punt. That's when the exchange between Brown and Sirianni occurred, with the Eagles' head coach charging in Brown's direction.

Brown had three receptions on five targets for 25 yards at the time of the incident.

Sirianni downplayed the exchange during his halftime interview with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews.

"Emotions, they run high, especially in the playoffs," Sirianni said. "Of course, after this game, we'll go back to loving each other, but look, this is just the way it is. We're just fine, thanks."

FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady downplayed the matter during the call of Sunday's game.

"Just a little colorful with his star wideout. They have a great relationship," Brady said. "That's what kind of makes a lot of that. They're just two great competitions in the heat of the moment. They know how much they care for one another.

"Maybe that little bit of accountability sparks A.J. to life as well?"

Brady added that "emotions are running high on every single play, that's what makes great competitors. They're just at a fever pitch."

At halftime, FOX analyst Michael Strahan said, "I don’t understand why you do that in the middle of a game like this because I don’t think that brings out the best in your player."

Brown has noticeably been frustrated with the Eagles' offense and his role throughout the season. There were reports of him having a meeting with Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley in October to try and find a way to fix their offensive woes. It even got to a point where Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie met with Brown in November, with the wide receiver promising he'd tone down sharing his frustrations on social media, ESPN reported.

Brown was on track to have the least productive season of his career when his frustrations were at their highest in October. But he wound up logging another 1,000-yard season thanks to a strong finish to the year, logging 40 receptions for 546 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' final six games.