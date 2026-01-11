Eagles vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks for NFC Wild Card

In the NFC Wild Card round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -5.5). The expected point total for the matchup is set at 44.5.

Eagles vs. 49ers Odds & Betting Lines

Eagles vs. 49ers Prediction & Pick

Right now, the 49ers are the class of the NFC. San Francisco is going to pull off the upset at Philadelphia today by relying on a potent offense.

Christian McCaffrey is an absolute workhorse. He has rushed for 1,202 yards and caught 102 passes for 924 yards. Then you have Brock Purdy. In just nine games, he has thrown for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns. This offense is on fire, ranking 10th in points and fifth in passing yards per game.

The Eagles? They are inconsistent. They rank 19th in points per game. While their defense is solid, Kyle Shanahan is going to exploit them. Philadelphia is going to struggle to contain this attack. Prediction: 49ers 24, Eagles 21.

Our own Will Hill says take the under in this matchup. The Eagles are an ideal Under team. They don’t create many explosive plays on offense, while they still play outstanding defense. Expect the defending champs to lean on their ground game and raucous home crowd in a game that stays under the total.

Pick ATS: 49ers (+5.5)

Pick OU: Under (44.5)

Prediction: 49ers 24 - Eagles 21

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. San Francisco

Eagles vs. 49ers Recent Matchups

In their past four matchups, San Francisco owns a split 2-2 record against Philadelphia.

Over their last four head-to-head matchups, Philadelphia has put up 94 points, while San Francisco has posted 76.

Philadelphia Betting Info

In 17 Philadelphia games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Philadelphia games this year have hit the over on seven of 17 set point totals (41.2%).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Eagles are 9-6, earning a win 60% of the time.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 73.0%.

Eagles Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 194.3 (3,303) 23 Rush yards 116.9 (1,988) 18 Points scored 22.3 (379) 19 Pass yards against 189.8 (3,226) 8 Rush yards against 124.4 (2,115) 22 Points allowed 19.1 (325) 5

Philadelphia's Key Players

Offense

Jalen Hurts has 3,224 passing yards, 25 touchdowns (ninth in the NFL) and six interceptions this year. He has completed 64.8% of his passes, averaging 201.5 yards per game and 7.1 per attempt.

In addition to his passing stats, Hurts has 421 rushing yards (second on the Eagles), with eight rushing touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley has totaled 1,140 rushing yards (10th in the NFL) with seven touchdowns (71.3 yards per game through 16 games). His 4.1 yards per attempt rank 32nd in the league.

Barkley has 37 catches on 50 targets for 273 yards. He has two receiving TDs.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown, has contributed with 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns after grabbing 78 balls on 121 targets. Per game, he's averaging 66.9 yards and 5.2 receptions through 15 games.

Dallas Goedert has 591 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns (second in the NFL) with 60 catches on 82 targets. He's averaging 4.0 receptions and 39.4 yards per game.

Defense

On defense, Zack Baun has 3.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and two interceptions in 2025.

Jalyx Hunt has 52 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and three interceptions this season.

Cooper DeJean has collected 85 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two interceptions this year. He's second on the Eagles in tackles.

Jaelan Phillips has 5.0 sacks (third on the Eagles) to go with 7.0 TFL and 53 tackles on the year.

San Francisco Betting Info

San Francisco has gone 11-6-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times this year.

This season, the 49ers have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the 49ers.

49ers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 244.5 (4,157) 5 Rush yards 106.9 (1,817) 24 Points scored 25.7 (437) 10 Pass yards against 232.4 (3,951) 25 Rush yards against 107.8 (1,833) 11 Points allowed 21.8 (371) 13

San Francisco's Key Players

Offense

Christian McCaffrey averages 70.7 rushing yards per game this year (1,202 total yards to rank eighth in the NFL), while scoring 10 rushing touchdowns.

McCaffrey has also been a part of the receiving game with 924 yards (54.4 per game) on 102 receptions (6.0 per game), while being targeted 129 times. He has seven receiving touchdowns.

In nine games, Brock Purdy has 2,167 passing yards, while throwing 20 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and completing 69.4% of his passes.

Purdy also has three rushing touchdowns and 147 rushing yards (third on the 49ers).

In 11 games this season, Mac Jones has amassed 2,151 passing yards, while throwing 13 touchdowns against six interceptions and completing 69.6% of his passes.

Jauan Jennings has 55 catches for 643 yards and nine receiving touchdowns (eighth in the NFL). He averages 3.7 yards per game in 15 games and has been targeted 90 times.

Defense

In 2025, Dee Winters has put up 8.0 TFL, 101 tackles, and one interception over 17 games.

Upton Stout's stat sheet includes 82 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

Over the 2025 campaign, Ji'Ayir Brown has 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 16 games.

Malik Mustapha has 3.0 TFL, 76 tackles, and one interception over 12 games.

