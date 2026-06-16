NFL QB Battles: Who Should Start for the Raiders, Browns, Vikings, Falcons?

With minicamps wrapping up around the league, it's a fitting time to check in on the most intriguing quarterback competitions. After conducting a deep dive on each situation, here are my thoughts on the league’s best battles.

Minnesota Vikings

The battle between the former No. 1 overall pick and the Vikings’ intended franchise QB could determine whether the team re-emerges as a title contender in 2026. While Kevin O’Connell has attempted to split the reps evenly to give each player a chance to seize the job, the noise around the Vikings suggests Murray is the frontrunner heading into training camp, particularly after Justin Jefferson raved about the eighth-year pro’s talent and experience before minicamp. The 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign that was cut short by a foot injury, but he has flashed elite potential as a dual-threat playmaker with 20,000-plus passing yards, 3,000-plus rushing yards and 153 total scores on his résumé.

McCarthy has started (and appeared in) just 10 games since his 2024 arrival as the No. 10 overall pick. After missing his rookie season because of a torn meniscus, he posted a 6-4 record last year but completed just 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While those pedestrian numbers do not jump off the stat sheet, McCarthy did flash enough intriguing playmaking potential for the Vikings to remain optimistic about his future as a QB1. The third-year pro has not played enough to deserve an obituary as a player, but his inexperience and immaturity might prevent Minnesota from making a playoff push in 2026.

If Kyler Murray wins the starting job before the season, will J.J. McCarthy be traded soon after? (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Best Fit: Murray

The former Pro Bowler is the most talented quarterback KOC has coached in Minnesota. As an electric dual-threat playmaker, Murray adds an explosive dimension to the offense as a big-play weapon who can produce highlight-reel-worthy plays inside and outside the pocket. With a supporting cast that features a premier WR1 (Jefferson) and a collection of complementary playmakers (Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Jauan Jennings and Aaron Jones) who will allow him to operate like a pass-first point guard leading a fast break, the Vikings can operate in attack mode with a dynamic athlete at the helm. Moreover, their creative play-action passing game and shotgun "RPO" (run-pass option) package should expand with a twitchy playmaker at the controls.

If Murray can shake the injury bug that forced him to miss most of the 2022 (torn ACL) and 2025 (foot injury) seasons, the Vikings have upgraded the position with a more dynamic passer and runner leading the show.

Cleveland Browns

The competition between the three-time Pro Bowler and the polarizing second-year pro has the "Dawg Pound" clamoring for an answer before training camp. Although new head coach Todd Monken wanted to wrap up the competition before the preseason kicked off, the strong performances from each player have led to an extended battle that will continue through the first few weeks of training camp.

To the surprise of many, Watson has a legitimate opportunity to win the starting job after being summarily dismissed by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam a season ago. The veteran has benefited from the arrival of a new head coach who fondly remembers Watson’s spectacular moments in Houston. Given his dominance as a Texan (three-time Pro Bowler with a pair of 4,000-yard seasons), it is easy to see why the grizzled coach is smitten by Watson’s talent despite his struggles in Cleveland. At his best, Watson has been an elite quarterback who has flashed MVP-caliber potential, directing a spread offense that allowed him to push the ball downfield to a collection of speedsters and big-play merchants who thrived at tracking down deep balls.

Despite starting his NFL journey at the bottom of the Browns’ depth chart, Sanders finished 2025 as the team’s starter following an eight-game run that featured a mix of heroics, highlight plays and humble pie that will keep his supporters and detractors standing firm with their positions. The Pro Bowl alternate finished with a 56.6% completion rate, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while occasionally sparking a dormant offense with a fearless approach. Although his big-play hunting ultimately led to several negative plays (sacks and turnovers), Sanders also ignited the offense with downfield throws. He will need to improve his risk assessment and management skills to help the Browns improve significantly under his direction. Perhaps more game experience and first-team reps will lead to better individual and team results in 2026.

Is the Browns' starting quarterback for the 2027 season on the current roster? (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Best Fit: Watson

Despite facing long odds and an uphill climb to re-emerge as the Browns’ QB1, Watson is well-positioned to land the starting role based on his experience and schematic fit. As an accomplished quarterback with 72 career starts and a high-arcing deep ball, the 10th-year pro could help the Browns become the big-play machine Monken envisions with a revamped pass-catching corps possessing the size, speed and explosiveness to win their one-on-one battles on the perimeter. If Watson can shake off the rust that has accumulated from his extended layoff due to injuries and a suspension, the veteran could thrive in a collegiate-styled offense that features more spread and "Air-Raid" concepts that showcase his strengths as a quick-rhythm passer with a lethal deep ball.

Atlanta Falcons

With Kevin Stefanski taking over as the Falcons’ new head coach, the offense will likely shift to more play-action, under-center concepts that complement a dynamic running game with Bijan Robinson as a centerpiece. Michael Penix Jr. was expected to take over as the franchise quarterback based on his anointed status as a top-10 pick in 2024. The left-handed gunslinger has shown promise as a part-time starter with 12 career starts under his belt, but a torn ACL threatens to keep him sidelined until the beginning of training camp. While Stefanski has kept the door open to a quarterback competition, the lack of offseason repetitions in a new system will prevent him from building on the positive flashes (2,757 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions) he has displayed as a potential franchise player.

Tagovailoa came over on a cheap deal (signed for the $1.3 million veteran’s minimum) after being dumped by the Miami Dolphins following a disappointing 2025 campaign. Despite his recent struggles, the streaky passer has posted the NFL’s second-highest completion rate (68.6%) since 2021, directing a quick-rhythm passing game that helped him sometimes pile up gaudy stats while tossing the ball to a world-class track team on the perimeter. With the Falcons featuring an all-star collection of playmakers on the perimeter, Stefanski is hoping a change of scenery can help Tagovailoa rediscover his magical pocket passing skills this season.

Will Michael Penix Jr. reclaim his starting job if he's cleared before the season? (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Best Fit: Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa’s quick release and pinpoint passing skills make him a perfect fit in an offense that prioritizes accuracy and ball placement. The veteran peppers the strike zone with various throws that enable his pass catchers to shine as "catch-and-run" playmakers in a "grip it and rip it" scheme. Although the Falcons will utilize more traditional under-center concepts with various play-action fakes that require Tagovailoa to turn his back to the defense, the veteran’s savvy and experience should make the transition easy for him. Considering he led the NFL in passing yards (4,624) in 2023, the Falcons are well-positioned to shoot to the top of the division if Tagovailoa finds rhythm and confidence early in the season.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders’ quarterback situation is more of an apprenticeship than competition, with Cousins serving as a mentor to Mendoza while the rookie acclimates to the pro game. As a former Pro Bowler who has flourished under Klint Kubiak, Cousins is the perfect role model because of his comparable playing style to Mendoza's and the veteran’s success in the system. Cousins, in fact, enjoyed the best three-year run of his career with Kubiak serving as his QBs coach and then OC from 2019 to 2021. During that span in a Shanahan-style system, Cousins threw for 12,089 passing yards and 94 touchdowns with a 67.6% completion rate. Those eye-popping numbers made it easy for Kubiak to target him as a bridge quarterback to lean on until Mendoza is ready for a bigger role.

The rookie is the mature prospect every coach wants to develop into a franchise QB. As a big-game performer with a knack for coming through in the clutch, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner is built for the bright lights and big stage of the NFL game. History has shown, however, that a patient approach with young quarterbacks often yields solid results, particularly when they can sit back and learn before jumping into the fray as a starter. Given how well the process worked for the Raiders’ minority owner (Tom Brady), it is sensible for the franchise to utilize a similar plan for their QB1 of the future.

How soon should the Raiders start rookie Fernando Mendoza? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Best Fit: Cousins

The veteran’s success and belief in the system should make him the 2026 starter for the Raiders. Cousins not only played at an elite level for multiple seasons within the scheme but also earned Pro Bowl recognition while leading his teams to playoff appearances during that span. Although the veteran is no longer at the top of his game, his experience, expertise and management skills make him the perfect leader to guide Las Vegas and its future franchise quarterback through the rebuilding process. With Kubiak handpicking Cousins to be the mentor for his young quarterback, the only way Mendoza starts Week 1 will be due to injury or a markedly superior preseason performance from the rookie.