Major League Baseball
Mark Cuban-Led Group Buys Minority Stake In Athletics Ahead Of Las Vegas Move
Major League Baseball

Mark Cuban-Led Group Buys Minority Stake In Athletics Ahead Of Las Vegas Move

Published Jul. 23, 2026 7:53 p.m. ET

An investment group that includes ex-Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has bought a minority stake in the Athletics in anticipation of their move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Thursday's announcement by Harbinger Sports Group did not say what percentage of the Athletics it had acquired. Cuban, who maintains a minority stake in the Mavericks, is the general partner and president of the Atlanta-based group. Atlanta Falcons minority owner Rashaun Williams is the founder and chief investment officer.

Co-founder and CEO Steve Cannon is vice chairman of AMB Sports and Entertainment that oversees Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Atlanta Falcons. Managing partner Jonathan Mariner is the former chief financial officer for Major League Baseball.

"We are minority investors looking to make our investors a lot of money," Cuban said.

John Fisher is the majority owner of the A's and is overseeing construction of a $2 billion, 33,000-capacity domed stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

"We are very pleased to welcome Harbinger Sports Partners as an investor in the Athletics," the team said in a statement. "The experience of their principals across sports, media, and entertainment, combined with their long-term perspective, makes them a valuable addition to our ownership group as we work to build the future of the franchise in Las Vegas."

The A's are playing the second of three planned seasons at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento, California.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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