2026 MLB Trade Deadline Buzz, Trades Tracker: Rays Interested In Tarik Skubal

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is approaching, and there will be teams buying and selling – and plenty of rumors about both – before then.

Here you'll find the latest rumors, news and trades from around the league.

The Rays are looking for a serious deadline upgrade to bolster their chances in the AL East. According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay is targeting Tigers' ace and two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

USA Today reports that the Rays "plan to be aggressive buyers at the deadline," with Skubal the primary target. While Skubal missed time already this season recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, he has made six starts with a 3.62 ERA and a 44/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio since his return.

Skubal is a free agent after season's end, and has the remainder of a record $32 million arbitration salary to be paid over the last two-plus months of the 2026 campaign.

Part of the Rays' aggressive plan at the deadline includes Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte. Like with Skubal, though, the willingness to part with a star player depends on whether his current team is still in the race: the Tigers are 3.5 back of an AL wild-card spot, the D-backs 2.5 back, through July 13.

Marte has an additional complication, in that he's under contract through 2030, with an $11.5 million player option for 2031.

There are "multiple teams" interested in acquiring Spencer Steer from the Reds, per USA Today. Steer, who plays first base, third base and the outfield, is 28 years old and batting .247/.328/.421 this season.

Steer isn't a free agent until 2029, so he's not a rental, but instead is arbitration-eligible – his 2026 salary is $4 million. While not an impact bat, Steer has been around the league average offensively most seasons of his career and has been highly effective against lefties (.269/.356/.478) in his career.

The Reds are in last place in the NL Central, 15.5 games behind the Brewers, and also eight back of a wild-card spot: just three other teams are further from the postseason at the All-Star break, and the next-closest to Cincinnati, the Nationals, is four games ahead in the wild-card standings.