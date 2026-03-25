2026 MLB Odds: Who Will Lead Majors in Home Runs?

Home runs have made a comeback.

Consider this: We've had two 60-home-run seasons in the last four years, after not having any between 2001 and 2021 — a 20-year drought.

Let's check out the odds for who will lead MLB in home runs this season at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 25.

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Most regular-season home runs

Aaron Judge: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Shohei Ohtani: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Kyle Schwarber: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Cal Raleigh: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Nick Kurtz: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Pete Alonso: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Juan Soto: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Junior Caminero: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite: Any surprise here? New York's Aaron Judge has led MLB in home runs three times in his career, including twice in the last four years. He hit an AL record 62 in 2022, then was hurt in 2023 (he hit 37 home runs in 106 games), and then hit a sport-leading 58 in 2024. Last season, he finished with 53, which was fourth-most in the majors.

In the Running: The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is second on the board, even though, somewhat surprisingly, he's never led baseball in home runs. He led the American League in 2023 with 44, and then led the National League with 54 in 2024. Third on the board is Philly's Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL in homers in 2022 (46) and 2025 (56). That brings us to last year's home run king, Seattle's Cal Raleigh, who mashed 60 dingers essentially out of nowhere. Prior to last year, Raleigh's career high in home runs was just 34.