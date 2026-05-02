Major League Baseball
Cody Bellinger's 2 Home Runs, 4 RBIs Power Yankees to 12th Win in 14 Games
Major League Baseball

Cody Bellinger's 2 Home Runs, 4 RBIs Power Yankees to 12th Win in 14 Games

Published May. 2, 2026 10:08 p.m. ET

Cody Bellinger went 4 for 4 with two homers and four RBIs, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 9-4 on Saturday for their 12th win in 14 games.

Bellinger hit a pair of solo homers on sliders, putting the Yankees ahead in the second off Kyle Bradish (1-4) and boosting the lead to 6-1 in the fifth against Keegan Akin for his 21st multi-homer game, his second this season. He hit a RBI double in a two-run third and an RBI single in the seventh.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Jazz Chisolm Jr. had a run-scoring single in the seventh as the Yankees moved a season-high 11 games over .500 at 22-11.

Ryan Weathers (2-2), hoping to remain in the rotation when Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole return from injuries, allowed three runs — one earned — three hits and two walks in five-plus innings. Yankees starters have a big league-best 2.62 ERA.

Baltimore lost its third straight and dropped to 0-7 against left-handed starters. The Yankees had to pause their end-of-game celebration for a few seconds while Blaze Alexander unsuccessfully appealed a called third strike.

Peter Alonso homered for the second straight day in his first trip to New York since leaving the Mets for the Orioles. His sixth home run this season was his fourth in nine games.

Bellinger’s 363-foot drive into the right-field short porch in the second would not have been a home run in any other big league ballpark, according to MLB Statcast.

Jasson Dominguez went 1 for 4 as he returned to the Yankees' lineup for the first time since he was struck on his left elbow by a pitch on Wednesday.

New York's Giancarlo Stanton said he hit in an indoor cage Friday for the first time since straining his right calf while running the bases at Houston on April 23.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (4-1, 2.09) starts Sunday against Orioles RHP Trey Gibson, a 23-year-old being called up for his major league debut after going 2-2 with a 4.01 ERA in six starts at Triple-A Norfolk.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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