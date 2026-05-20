Last Night In Baseball: Inside-The-Park Grand Slam, Seat Catch In Mets-Nationals

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball :

here Do We Begin?

This one was all over the place.

For starters, the New York Mets got out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning, highlighted by a pair of two-run home runs from shortstop Bo Bichette, but then right fielder James Wood flipped the script for the Washington Nationals in the bottom half of the inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Wood hit a fly ball to the left field wall that Mets left fielder Nick Morabito — we'll get back to him — couldn't handle, and the ball bounced off the wall enough for Wood to pull off an inside-the-park grand slam.

Wood's grand slam would spark the Nationals, who scored three runs in the third to take the lead, those coming on a solo home run from designated hitter José Tena, a passed ball and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Jorbit Vivas. On the last score, the earlier mentioned Morabito, who was making his MLB debut, made an absurd, leaping catch into the left field stands to record the out.

Washington got two more runs in the fourth on an RBI ground out and infield error. New York scored a run in the top of the sixth on a solo home run from designated hitter Juan Soto, but it was to no avail, as the Nationals won, 9-6.

Wood, who leads the National League with 43 runs scored and 40 walks and boasts a career-high 165 OPS+, finished the game with three hits. While three of the runs were unearned, Mets right-hander Nolan McLean was the pitcher on the mound for each of the Nationals' nine runs.

Better Late Than Never

Holding a mere 1-0 lead on the Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo, who pitched 2 ⅓ innings out of the bullpen, put two of the first three batters on base in the top of the ninth, which prompted manager Dan Wilson to go to his closer, Andrés Muñoz.

Then, Muñoz gave up a game-tying single to White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth, and designated hitter Andrew Benintendi followed with a ground ball to the right side, which Mariners infielders Josh Naylor and Cole Young each went for and missed, with the infield hit driving in the go-ahead and ultimate game-winning run; Grant Taylor struck out the side (all swinging) in the bottom of the ninth, giving Chicago a 2-1 road victory.

Muñoz, an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, has blown three saves this year and owns a career-high 4.82 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

Seattle's one run came in the bottom of the first on an RBI force-out from third baseman Patrick Wisdom; the Mariners had one hit, which was a first-inning Julio Rodríguez single. Chicago starter Anthony Kay pitched through 5 ⅓ innings, followed by 1 ⅔ innings from Tyler Davis and scoreless innings from Bryan Hudson and Taylor.

The White Sox have won eight of their last 10 games and are just two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.

exas Rangers Blow Out Colorado Rockies

The Texas Rangers slapped the Colorado Rockies around at Coors Field from start to finish.

The onslaught began in the opening frame, as infielder Ezequiel Durán hit a two-run double. In the second, Duran, right fielder Brandon Nimmo and first baseman Jake Burger each singled home a run. Later, in the fourth, Nimmo hit a two-run home run to center field.

Then, in the eighth, second baseman Justin Foscue drove in a run on a force-out, with Texas later getting an RBI single from Joc Pederson — who had a game-high four hits — in the seventh and an RBI double from Durán in the eighth. Durán and Nimmo each had three hits, with the former driving in four runs and the latter driving in three runs.

Tyler Alexander pitched the first 1 ⅔ innings for the Rangers, and Kumar Rocker dominated, thereafter, posting seven strikeouts and giving up just six baserunners (three hits and three walks) over 7 ⅔ innings; Jalen Beeks got the final out of the game for Texas, which won 10-0.

The 10-0 victory marked both the most runs the Rangers have scored and their largest margin of victory this season.

NL Central Lead Change

A few seconds ago, the Milwaukee Brewers were in last place in the National League Central. Now, they stand atop the division.

After defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, 5-2, the Brewers are in first place in the NL Central (28-18), which they've won in each of the last three seasons. Milwaukee drew first blood in the opening inning on an RBI single from center fielder Garrett Mitchell and got two more runs in the top of the third on a wild pitch and an RBI single from first baseman Jake Bauers.

Later, in the eighth, second baseman Brice Turang, who had a game-high three hits, gave the Brewers more separation with a two-run home run to left-center field.

On the mound, it was all about "The Miz" for the Brewers — again. Pitching six scoreless innings, right-hander Jacob Misiorowski recorded eight strikeouts and surrendered just four baserunners (three hits and one walk). The flame-throwing right-hander sports a 1.89 ERA, an 0.88 WHIP, an NL-high 88 strikeouts, a 215 ERA+ and 2.1 wins above replacement over 57.0 innings pitched (10 starts).

Elsewhere, Turang has driven in a team-high 29 runs, while possessing a .292/.413/.497 slash line; Bauers has driven in 28 runs, while boasting a .292/.363/.507 slash line. Both Milwaukee infielders have hit seven home runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Win A Thriller

This one was a back-and-forth bout.

First baseman Freddie Freeman got the Los Angeles Dodgers started with a two-run home run in the top of the first, but San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado replied with a two-run homer of his own in the bottom half of the inning. The Padres then took a 4-2 lead in the third on a two-run homer from designated hitter Miguel Andújar.

A fifth-inning RBI ground out from Shohei Ohtani — who reached base three times (two hits and one walk) — and a solo home run from Freeman, which was his second long ball of the game, in the sixth would tie the game at 4-all. Later, the Dodgers did something that had only happened in one game this season: They got Padres star closer Mason Miller to give up a run.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith led off the top of the ninth with a fly out, but third baseman Max Muncy walked and outfielder Alex Call pinch ran for Muncy and got to third on a throwing error. The next batter, center fielder Andy Pages, flied out to shallow right field, and Call snuck into home plate for the go-ahead run.

Will Klein then had a one-two-three ninth inning, closing out a 5-4 Dodgers win.

Score 14

The Athletics lost in brutal fashion on Monday night, as J.T. Ginn's no-hit bid ended in the top of the ninth on a walk-off, two-run home run from Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto. That is NOT how Tuesday night's game went for the A's.

After a pair of scoreless innings to open the night, the Athletics put six runs on the board in the top of the third on a two-run double from left fielder Colby Thomas, a two-run single from third baseman Zack Gelof and RBI singles from first baseman Nick Kurtz and right fielder Brent Rooker. Kurtz later singled in two runs in the sixth, while Gelof hit a solo home run in the seventh.

The A's then plated four runs in the eighth on a two-run double from Kurtz and a two-run home run from Rooker. They got another run in the ninth on an RBI single from infielder Darell Hernáiz in a 14-6 Athletics win.

On the season, Kurtz has totaled eight home runs, 34 RBIs and a 151 OPS+, while boasting a .276/.431/.488 slash line; Gelof has totaled six home runs and 16 RBIs, while sporting a .505 slugging percentage; Thomas is batting .344 over 32 at-bats; Rooker has driven in 24 runs.

For the Angels, center fielder Mike Trout hit a solo home run and drove in two runs, while third baseman Vaughn Grissom and outfielder Josh Lowe also drove in two runs of their own.

etroit Tigers Are In The Dumps

What happened to the Detroit Tigers?

Yes, back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is on the mend with an elbow injury, but the Tigers went from being arguably the best team in the AL in the thick of the 2025 season to blowing a 15.5-game lead in the AL Central — granted, they still reached the AL Division Series — to being tied for last place in the division at 20-29 this season.

In losing to the Guardians for a second consecutive night, 4-3, the Tigers have now lost 12 of their last 14 games. As for the damage, Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan had a sacrifice fly in the top of the second, rookie second baseman Travis Bazzana hit a two-run home run in the fourth and shortstop Brayan Rocchio had an RBI ground out in the seventh.

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run homer in the second and left fielder Riley Greene reached base in each of his three plate appearances (two hits and one walk), alas, in another loss. Meanwhile, the Guardians have won seven of their last eight, improving to 28-22 and good for first in the AL Central.

incinnati Reds Get A Road Win

The Philadelphia Phillies got burned.

Right-hander Chase Burns was exceptional for the Cincinnati Reds in Citizens Bank Park, recording nine strikeouts and surrendering only one run and three baserunners (three hits) over six innings pitched (86 pitches) in a 4-1 win for the Reds. Burns' only blemish was a solo home run to Phillies star Trea Turner in the bottom of the second.

Cincinnati scored its runs on a pair of fourth-inning sacrifice flies and a two-run seventh inning that included an RBI force-out and an RBI walk. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson reached base in each of his four plate appearances (three walks and one hit), while right fielder Blake Dunn had a team-high two hits.

Through 10 starts, Burns, whom Cincinnati selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, has posted a 1.83 ERA, an 0.95 WHIP, 64 strikeouts, an NL-high 241 ERA+ and 2.9 wins above replacement over 59.0 innings pitched. The Reds held the Phillies to just three hits and one walk altogether.

The 4-1 loss ended a five-game winning streak for Philadelphia.

Walk-Off, 3-Run Homer!

Game 1 of a three-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates was a seesaw in action.

St. Louis led 3-0 after four innings, but a four-run fifth gave Pittsburgh the lead, which the Cardinals took back in the bottom of the sixth. Then, the Pirates tied the game in the top of the ninth with an RBI ground out from Marcell Ozuna and an RBI single from first baseman Spencer Horwitz, which ultimately sent the game to extra innings.

After Pittsburgh didn't get a run home in the top half of the 10th, Iván Herrera made the Pirates pay, as the Cardinals' designated hitter hit a walk-off, three-run home run for a 9-6 win; Herrara now has an .808 OPS.

Herrera's home run was one of four for St. Louis, which got blasts from infielders JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson. Gorman drove in two runs for the Cardinals, who got multi-hit performances from Wetherholt and Burleson. For Pittsburgh, Jared Triolo had a game-high three hits.

The Cardinals (28-19) are a half-game behind the Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

Guess What? Another 3-Run, Walk-Off Homer!

This one came in the ninth inning and with the team that hit it trailing before the homer.

The Arizona Diamondbacks trailed the San Francisco Giants 3-1 entering the bottom of the ninth and two of the first three batters of the inning didn't reach base. Then, D-backs designated hitter Adrian Del Castillo singled home a run, with center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt being given first base on a catcher's interference in the next at-bat.

And then it happened.

After failing to reach base in his first four at-bats, D-backs star Ketel Marte cranked a slider below the strike zone over the left-field wall for a walk-off, three-run home run.

Sticking with the dramatics, the D-backs got their first run of the game in the first on a de facto, inside-the-park home run, as right fielder Corbin Carroll laced a triple to left-center field, the throw to third base hit his head (Carroll lost his helmet in-between first and second base), got away from Giants third baseman Matt Chapman and Carroll came around to score. Carroll, a two-time All-Star, has totaled seven home runs, 24 RBIs, six triples, six stolen bases, a 166 OPS+ and 2.5 wins above replacement, while boasting a .285/.395/.563 slash line.

The walk-off, 5-3 win gave Arizona a winning record (24-23).