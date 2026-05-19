Last Night in Baseball: Unreal Ending To Athletics-Angels

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball :

The Duality Of Euphoria

Athletics right-hander J.T. Ginn pitched his heart out. "You were really brave. You put your arms out there. You slit your wrists. You said, 'World, this is my blood. It’s red just like yours, so love me.""

But then the Los Angeles Angels put his heart in a shredder.

Ginn was pitching a no-hitter, had recorded 10 strikeouts and given up just one walk entering the bottom of the ninth inning before second baseman Adam Frazier led off the inning with a single. Then, shortstop Zach Neto hit a walk-off, two-run home run to center field for a 2-1 Angels win.

A literal nightmare for any pitcher.

The dramatic turn of events ended a six-game losing streak for the Angels, while the Athletics have now lost six of their last eight games.

Neto's walk-off homer provides a bright spot in what has been an otherwise slow offensive start for the Angels' shortstop, who averaged 24.5 home runs, 69.5 RBIs, a .458 slugging percentage and 5.1 wins above replacement per season from 2024-25. Through 49 games this season, Neto is hitting just .225 and has racked up an American League-high 68 strikeouts. As for Ginn, the right-hander has a 2.98 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP over eight starts/11 appearances altogether (51 ⅓ innings).

1st MLB Homer For Esteemed Prospect

One way to get the first hit of your MLB career is by sending a pitch where nobody on the field can catch it.

In the bottom of the eighth, Seattle Mariners third baseman Colt Emerson hit a three-run home run to right field off Chicago White Sox reliever Trevor Richards, marking Emerson's first MLB hit in what was just his second big-league game.

Emerson, whom Seattle selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, signed an eight-year, $95 million extension with the Mariners in April. Prior to getting called up to the big leagues last week, the 20-year-old Emerson totaled seven home runs, 26 RBIs and 10 stolen bases over 38 games in Triple A, boasting a .255/.347/.469 slash line.

As for the rest of Seattle's offense, center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first, left fielder Randy Arozarena — who had two doubles on the night — doubled in a run in the third and first baseman Josh Naylor — who had a game-high three hits — singled home a run in the sixth. Starter Bryan Woo pitched six shutout innings, posting eight strikeouts and paving the way for a 6-1 Mariners victory.

Robbie Ray Blasted By Old Team

San Francisco Giants southpaw Robbie Ray spent five-plus seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2015-20). Unfortunately for the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner, his old team had zero warm feelings about Ray making a start at his old stomping grounds.

In the bottom of the first, D-backs third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a grand slam off Ray, who would go on to surrender 13 baserunners (11 hits and two walks) and 10 runs (nine earned) over 4 ⅓ innings. Ray entered Monday night with a 3.04 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. He left the night with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno — who hit a two-run homer in the fifth — second baseman Ketel Marte and left fielder Tim Tawa each drove in two runs, while center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a walk in a 12-2 win for Arizona.

On the season, Arenado has hit seven home runs and sports an .810 OPS; Moreno's home run was just his second long ball of the season; Waldschmidt is 10 for his first 32 in the big leagues (.313/.371/.438 slash line).

Arizona has won three of its last four and is now .500 (23-23); San Francisco is 20-28.

New York Mets Score 11 In Extras

The New York Mets blew a two-run lead in the seventh inning, with the Washington Nationals scoring a run in the seventh and eighth innings to ultimately force extra innings. Both teams failed to get a run to cross home plate in the 10th, but each scored a run in the 11th. Granted, the Nationals stranded runners on second and third after tying the game.

And the Mets made them pay, dearly.

In the top of the 12th, New York scored 10 runs in an inning where it tallied nine hits and triggered Washington putting infielder Jorbit Vivas on the mound to get the final two outs of the inning after five runs had already scored; the Mets won, 16-7.

In total, the Mets had 18 hits, which included three-hit performances from right fielder Carson Benge and shortstop Bo Bichette, who, along with fellow infielder Brett Baty, hit a solo home run. Baty, designated hitter Juan Soto and outfielders A.J. Ewing and Tyrone Taylor each had two hits.

The Mets have won six of their last seven games.

Tampa Bay Rays Drop 16 Runs

Scoring 16 runs in 12 innings is impressive, but the Tampa Bay Rays only needed six innings to reach the 16-run mark.

Tampa Bay tattooed Baltimore Orioles pitching, scoring eight runs (seven earned) off starter Trevor Rogers and four runs apiece off relievers Cameron Foster and Dietrich Enns. Designated hitter Yandy Díaz had a game-high four hits — including two doubles — and four RBIs for the Rays, who got a 3-for-3 performance from right fielder Ryan Vilade.

Meanwhile, third baseman Junior Caminero hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth and drove in four runs altogether. Caminero has hit a team-high 13 home runs and boasts a .506 slugging percentage; Díaz has logged a team-high 53 hits, while sporting a .310 batting average; Vilade is hitting .317.

The 16-6 thrashing of the Orioles improved the Rays to 11-2 in AL East play and an MLB-best 31-15 on the whole.

Milwaukee Brewers Shell Shota Imanaga

It took the Milwaukee Brewers one try to do what they couldn't against the Chicago Cubs in the 2025 National League Division Series: win a game at Wrigley Field.

Leading off the top of the second, Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich demolished a Shota Imanaga sweeper off the right-field scoreboard, which would be an omen of what was to come.

Milwaukee plated four runs in the fourth on RBI singles from Jake Bauers and Jackson Chourio and a two-run double from right fielder Sal Frelick. Then, Bauers launched a three-run homer in the top of the fifth, which gave the Brewers an 8-0 lead and knocked Imanaga out of the game. The left-hander gave up 12 baserunners (nine hits and three walks) across 4⅓ innings.

Chicago's offense briefly came to life in the bottom of the fifth, with shortstop Dansby Swanson hitting a two-run homer and first baseman Michael Busch doubling in a run. That said, Yelich — who has driven in 13 runs over just 18 games this season — would double in a run in the sixth, and Milwaukee won 9-3.

The Brewers have won nine of their last 11 games. As for the other dugout, the Cubs have lost three consecutive games, which comes after they recently lost four consecutive games. Milwaukee now trails Chicago by a half-game for first place in the National League Central.

New York Yankees Rally Late

After losing two out of three to the New York Mets and trailing the team that eliminated them in the playoffs last season in the seventh inning (the Toronto Blue Jays), the New York Yankees looked destined to lose their eighth game in 10 tries.

Until the bottom of the seventh inning happened.

The first two batters of the inning failed to reach base. Then, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge singled, which fellow outfielder Cody Bellinger followed up with a game-tying, two-run home run. Following a Trent Grisham walk, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. brought the roof down with a go-ahead, opposite field home run off the foul pole.

While closer David Bednar gave up three baserunners (two walks and a hit) and a run in the bottom of the ninth, he got the save for the Yankees, who beat their AL East rival 7-6.

As for the seventh-inning standouts, Bellinger has totaled six home runs, 32 RBIs, a 138 OPS+ and 2.6 wins above replacement through 47 games, while owning a .271/.377/.476 slash line; while off to a slow start, Chisholm is nine for his last 16 with three walks.

Michael King Shuts Out Los Angeles Dodgers

Miguel Andújar — who had two of the Padres' four hits — blasted a solo home run for the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the first, and that's all the run support that right-hander Michael King would need.

The Padres' ace tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting nine strikeouts and giving up just six baserunners (four hits and two walks). Jason Adam and Mason Miller proceeded to shut the door with a pair of scoreless innings in a 1-0 San Diego win.

The Dodgers wasted an exceptional outing from star right-hander Yoshinobo Yamamoto, who logged eight strikeouts and gave up just one run and five baserunners (three hits and two walks) over seven innings. The 1-0 loss marked just the second time this season that Los Angeles has been shutout.

Through 10 starts, King has recorded a 2.31 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, 59 strikeouts, a 176 ERA+ and 2.1 wins above replacement across 58 ⅓ innings pitched. The slim win puts the Padres a half-game ahead of the Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

Josh Bell Goes Yard Twice

Some fast food chains have a bell you can ring near the exit if you feel that the service was satisfactory. The Minnesota Twins rang that bell twice on Monday night.

In the bottom of the second, designated hitter Josh Bell hit a solo home run and later unloaded a two-run homer in the fourth. Bell finished with a game-high three hits and four RBIs, which was the impetus for a 6-3 Twins' victory over the Houston Astros.

Elsewhere, second baseman Luke Keaschall drove in two runs on a single in the sixth for the Twins, who used a combined seven pitchers. Left-hander Kendry Rojas, who made his first three MLB appearances as a reliever, posted three strikeouts and didn't give up a run over four innings in what was his first big-league start.

Bell has struggled out of the gate, but Minnesota's designated hitter has driven in nine runs over his last seven games, while owning a .286 batting average and a .571 slugging percentage over that span.

When Fishing Goes Horribly Wrong

The Atlanta Braves went fishing in South Florida and ended up being the ones on the line.

The Miami Marlins had their way with Atlanta's pitching staff, most notably striking for five runs in the bottom of the fourth and six runs in the fifth. Regarding the fourth-inning surge, Miami got a two-run double from designated hitter Liam Hicks, a two-run single from catcher Joe Mack and an RBI single from second baseman Xavier Edwards.

In the fifth, Miami got a grand slam from infielder Javier Sanoja, a solo home run from Edwards and an RBI walk from Mack. Starter JR Ritchie and reliever Aaron Bummer each gave up six runs for the Braves, who lost 12-0. The Marlins' other run came on an RBI ground out from Mack in the second.

The 12 runs that Miami plated were a season-high. Its second-highest run total this season? The Marlins have scored 10 runs in three games, one of those times coming against the Braves on Apr. 13.

As for some of Monday's primary run-producers, Hicks leads MLB with 42 RBIs; Edwards boasts a .322 batting average, which is seventh in MLB, while Edwards' double-play partner, shortstop Otto Lopez, leads MLB with a .337 batting average; Mack's four RBIs account for two-thirds of the runs he has driven in (six).

On the hill, Miami got six scoreless innings from Max Meyer, who now has a 2.85 ERA, followed by scoreless innings from John King, Calvin Faucher and Lake Bachar. The Marlins held the Braves to four hits.