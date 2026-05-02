Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Exits Early with Left Hamstring Tightness

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Saturday night's game against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning with left hamstring tightness.

With his team holding a 2-0 lead, Acuña was attempting to run out a ground ball before he pulled up about halfway down the base path and grabbed at his left hamstring.

He was examined by team medical personnel before walking gingerly off the field and back to the Atlanta dugout. There was no immediate update on his condition.

He was replaced by Eli White in right field.

Acuña had a leadoff single and scored the Braves’ first run on a two-run homer from Drake Baldwin to left field.

After a torn ACL he suffered in May 2024 limited him to a combined 144 games over the past two seasons, the 28-year-old Acuña has played in all of Atlanta’s 34 games this season.

The five-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP is batting .252 this season with two home runs, nine RBIs, 17 runs and a team-high seven stolen bases.

Reporting by the Associated Press.