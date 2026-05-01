Major League Baseball
Mets President David Stearns: We 'Don’t Intend' to Fire Manager Carlos Mendoza
Major League Baseball

Mets President David Stearns: We 'Don’t Intend' to Fire Manager Carlos Mendoza

Published May. 1, 2026 3:52 p.m. ET

Despite a 10-21 start and a recent 12-game losing streak, the New York Mets are expected to keep Carlos Mendoza as manager, according to president of baseball operations David Stearns.

The Mets snapped their franchise-worst 12-game losing streak on April 22 with a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. They've since lost five of the last six, including being swept by the Colorado Rockies. New York's 10-21 record is the worst in baseball.

"We know our record is not what we want, and we know we are capable of more," Stearns said to MLB.com on Friday. "We don’t view this as a manager problem, and we don’t intend to make a change."

The Mets are last in the National League East, two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who parted ways with manager Rob Thomson on Tuesday morning. The Phillies have since won three straight under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Mendoza was hired in 2023 and is on the last guaranteed year of a three-year contract. He has led New York to a 182-173 overall record.

The Mets collapsed in 2025, going from MLB's best record in June to barely finishing above .500, ending second in the NL East at 83–79.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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