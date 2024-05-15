Longest Home Runs in MLB History
In the world of baseball, few moments create excitement like a colossal home run. The crack of the bat, the ball soaring into the distance and the eruption of the crowd capture the essence of America's favorite pastime.
This list of the longest MLB home runs celebrates the big hitters and memorable moments that make baseball so special, from iconic power hitters to unlikely sluggers.
Prior to the implementation of the Statcast technology in 2015, broadcasters used formulas to estimate hitting distance. Due to the difference in accuracy between these metrics, the list of the longest MLB home runs ever hit will be divided into two categories: pre-Statcast era and Statcast era.
What is Statcast?
Statcast technology is a tracking technology implemented in the MLB in 2015. It consists of a combination of camera and radar systems that track and quantify almost all the actions on the field, such as pitching, hitting, running and fielding.
Longest Home Runs: Statcast Era (2015-present)
- 1: Nomar Mazara, Texas Rangers - 505 feet (2019)
- 2 (tie): C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies - 504 feet (2022)
- 2 (tie): Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins - 504 feet (2016)
- 4: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers - 499 feet (2022)
- 5 (tie): Jesús Sánchez, Miami Marlins - 496 feet (2022)
- 5 (tie): Miguel Sanó, Minnesota Twins - 496 feet (2019)
- 5 (tie): Aaron Judge, New York Yankees - 496 feet (2017)
- 8 (tie): Aaron Judge, New York Yankees - 495 feet (2017)
- 8 (tie): Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies - 495 feet (2022)
- 8 (tie): Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers - 495 feet (2018)
- 8 (tie): Miguel Sanó, Minnesota Twins - 495 feet (2021)
- 8 (tie): Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves - 495 feet (2020)
Longest Home Runs: Pre-Statcast Era
- 1: Babe Ruth, New York Yankees - 575 feet (1921)
- 2: Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees - 565 feet (1953)
- 3: Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics - 539 feet (1971)
- 4 (tie): Adam Dunn, Cincinnati Reds - 535 feet (2004)
- 4 (tie): Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates - 535 feet (1978)
- 6: Dave Kingman, New York Mets - 530 feet (1976)
- 7: Darryl Strawberry, New York Mets - 525 feet (1988)
- 8: Jim Thome, Cleveland Indians - 511 feet (1999)
- 9: Mo Vaughn, New York Mets - 505 feet (2002)
- 10 (tie): Joe Borchard, Chicago White Sox - 504 feet (2004)
- 10 (tie): Adam Dunn, Arizona Diamondbacks - 504 feet (2008)
What is the longest home run in MLB history?
Before home runs were measured by Statcast, Babe Ruth hit a 575-foot home run in 1921 that is considered the longest home run in MLB history. With Statcast, Nomar Mazara's 505-foot blast in 2019 is the longest.
What was the longest home run hit last season?
Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels - 464 feet (2023)
What is the longest home run ever hit?
Joey Meyer, Denver Zephyrs (Triple-A affiliate of the Brewers) - 582 feet (1987)
