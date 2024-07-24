Major League Baseball
Brewers place All-Star OF Christian Yelich on injured list with lower back inflammation
Brewers place All-Star OF Christian Yelich on injured list with lower back inflammation

Published Jul. 24, 2024 1:40 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has gone on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation.

The Brewers announced the move Wednesday, one day after removing Yelich from a game after his back tightened up. The Brewers also reinstated catcher Gary Sánchez from the injured list.

Yelich, 32, has enjoyed a resurgent season for the NL Central-leading Brewers. He earned his third All-Star Game appearance this season and leads the NL in batting average (.315) and on-base percentage (.406). He also has 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 steals in 73 games.

But he has gone 0 for 9 since the All-Star break and is 1 for 19 over his last six games. He was 0 for 1 with two walks in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday before getting removed in the eighth inning.

Sánchez, 31, has been out for the last month with a calf strain. He is batting .218 with a .293 on-base percentage, seven homers and 21 RBIs in 51 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

