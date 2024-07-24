Major League Baseball MLB trade deadline: Biggest needs, player fits for top contenders Published Jul. 24, 2024 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With so many teams still on the fence between buying and selling (or doing a little of both), all the hottest names on the block remain up for grabs a week ahead of the deadline.

That gives us a full slate to find the right match for baseball's top squads.

Here is each contender's biggest need — for the purposes of this exercise, we included every team within three games of a playoff spot — and one possible target who could fit the mold.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles (60-40)

Biggest Need: Pitching. Pitching. Pitching. Did I mention pitching?

Possible Target: SP Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers

The Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes believing they're ready to win a World Series right now. To do that, it might require adding more starting pitching help with Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and John Means out for the year. The Orioles should feel good about handing the ball to Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez in October, but they could really use a third frontline starter, especially considering how last postseason went for their rotation. How about another veteran arm who has proven himself in October? Like, say, last October?

New York Yankees (60-43; 1st AL wild card)

Biggest Need: Infielder

Possible Target: Luis Rengifo, Angels

For a team with 60 wins, the Yankees could use help at a bevy of spots. An infielder and a bullpen arm capable of missing bats would be a start. The Yankees rank 19th in OPS since Giancarlo Stanton's last game on June 22. The dearth of offensive weapons behind Aaron Judge and Juan Soto looks problematic. On the year, the Yankees rank in the bottom eight in OPS and bWAR at three different infield spots (first base, second base and third base). A versatile threat who could help at multiple spots around the infield would be beneficial.

Boston Red Sox (54-46; 1.0 GB of AL wild card)

Biggest Need: Middle infielder

Possible Target: 2B Jonathan India, Reds

I'd expect the Red Sox to add pitching — both their rotation and bullpen have been depleted this month — but they've needed reinforcements up the middle all year, particularly a right-handed hitter who can lengthen the lineup. There are plenty of helpful candidates who should be available for the right price at second base, where the Red Sox rank last in the majors in wRC+.

AL Central

Cleveland Guardians (60-40)

Biggest Need: Starting pitcher

Possible Target: Erick Fedde, White Sox

Cleveland starters rank 25th in ERA, have allowed the most home runs per nine innings and have the sixth-highest walk rate in Major League Baseball. It is essential that the Guardians add another starter they feel comfortable handing the ball to in October, providing some needed relief (pun very much intended) for their sensational bullpen. Fedde would help the Guardians across the board, plus his modest $7.5 million deal for next season makes him even more attractive for a Cleveland club with one of the sport's lowest payrolls.

Minnesota Twins (55-45; 2nd AL wild card)

Biggest Need: Starting pitcher

Possible Target: Yusei Kikuchi, Blue Jays

It doesn't sound like the Twins are looking to splurge at the deadline, but an affordable rental arm makes sense. Kikuchi has been a stabilizing force for the Toronto rotation the past two years, and the southpaw could be the same for a right-handed-heavy Twins rotation that would like the starting pitching depth without sacrificing too much in the process.

Kansas City Royals (56-46; 3rd AL wild card)

Biggest Need: Outfielder

Possible Target: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins

St. Louis has the Blues. Maybe Kansas City can add some Jazz? When trying to find the right fit for Chisholm, I keep going back to the Royals, who don't have a single outfielder hitting above league average this year and need a lineup boost (in addition to more bullpen help). The speed of Chisholm and MVP contender Bobby Witt Jr. together could make for some dazzling entertainment.

AL West

Houston Astros (52-49; T-1st AL West)

Biggest Need: Starting pitcher

Possible Target: RHP Cal Quantrill, Rockies

First base is also a spot to monitor here — if the Astros don't have the pieces to convince the Blue Jays to deal Vladimir Guerrero Jr., then Josh Bell is someone to watch — but the more immediate need is in the rotation, which is currently missing Justin Verlander, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. for the moment and Cristian Javier, J.P. France and José Urquidy for the year. If everything goes right, Verlander, Framber Valdez and Ronel Blanco could make for a formidable trio in October, but Houston could still use a low-cost innings eater who can help their 4.76 starters' ERA against left-handed hitters. Michael Lorenzen — who's holding lefties to a .139 average this year and making only $4.5 million — would make sense as a fit, but I have a hard time seeing the Rangers helping the Astros. Quantrill (.712 OPS vs LHP) could be another logical option.

Seattle Mariners (53-50; T-1st AL West)

Biggest Need: Any offense

Possible Target: 3B Isaac Paredes, Rays

The Mariners have the lowest batting average and the most strikeouts — by far — in baseball. The only two teams with a lower on-base percentage and slugging percentage are the White Sox and Marlins, the two worst teams in the sport. Really, any offensive lift would be welcomed. Paredes, who rarely whiffs or strikes out, could fill in at either corner infield spot and offer a considerable offensive upgrade.

NL East

Philadelphia Phillies (64-37; 1st in NL East)

Biggest Need: Outfielder

Possible Target: Lane Thomas, Nationals

Recently, a need for bullpen help has emerged. All year, though, another outfielder — particularly one who hits from the right side and can play center field — has stood out as one of the few obvious areas to upgrade. I think they should go all-in for Luis Robert Jr., but the more likely add is someone like Thomas who can play center or platoon with Brandon Marsh. Phillies outfielders have a .607 OPS against lefties this year; Thomas has a .932 mark against them.

Atlanta Braves (54-45; 1st NL wild card)

Biggest Need; Corner outfielder

Possible Target: Jesse Winker, Nationals



Could both teams atop the NL East add a Nationals outfielder before the deadline? The fits make sense. Braves left fielders and right fielders rank 28th and 26th in OPS, respectively, this season. Their corner outfielders collectively have the lowest OPS against right-handed pitching in MLB; Winker has an .871 OPS against righties this year.

New York Mets (52-48; 3rd NL wild card)

Biggest Need: Relief pitcher

Possible Target: LHP Andrew Chafin, Tigers

This one's pretty simple: Mets relievers entering Tuesday had a 6.20 ERA in July and an even worse 7.11 mark against left-handed hitters alone. Phil Maton, acquired earlier this month, has helped from the right side. But with Jake Diekman struggling, New York could use more help from the left. Chafin has been exceptional against lefties and represents the kind of investment the Mets could make to remedy the issue without shopping at the highest end of the relief market.

NL CENTRAL

Milwaukee Brewers (58-43)

Biggest Need: Starting pitcher

Possible Target: RHP Jack Flaherty, Tigers

Joey Ortiz's wonderful rookie season has eased the sting from the Corbin Burnes trade, but we'd sure feel a lot better about this team's October chances if Burnes were still there. As good as Colin Rea and Tobias Myers have been, the Brewers need more reliable starting pitching behind Freddy Peralta. The Brewers' rotation has struggled to generate whiffs, and Flaherty has a top-five strikeout rate among starters this season. There aren't any other rentals on the market with that elite swing-and-miss stuff.

St. Louis Cardinals (53-48; 2nd NL wild card)

Biggest Need: Starting pitcher

Possible Target: RHP Zach Eflin, Rays

Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, Miles Mikolas and Andre Pallante have done an admirable job getting the Cardinals to this point, but St. Louis needs another starter to pair with Sonny Gray to feel confident come October. The Rays might be willing to get off Eflin's $18 million contract next season, and the Cardinals could be one of the few contenders willing to take that on as they seek to capitalize following last year's calamity. While Eflin won't dramatically improve the Cardinals' middling strikeout rate, he has the second-lowest walk rate among qualified starters this year and has excelled at minimizing damage to left-handed hitters, who have given St. Louis' righty-heavy rotation some problems.

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-50; 1.5 GB of NL wild card)

Biggest Need: Any offensive help

Possible Target: DH/OF Brent Rooker, A's

The Pirates need to add some pop wherever they can for a lineup that ranks 27th in OPS and slugging. Rooker, who's under team control for another three more years, has been one of the best hitters in baseball this year and would immediately slot in as the biggest power threat in the Pirates' lineup.

NL WEST

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-41)

Biggest Need: Starting pitcher

Possible Target: LHP Garrett Crochet, White Sox

The Dodgers will be and should be shopping at the top end of the starting pitching market while also considering options to lengthen the lineup. They have enough arms to get them to October, but with Yoshinobu Yamamoto hurt, Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler banged up and ineffective to this point, and Clayton Kershaw just now set to make his 2024 debut this week, they can't feel too confident about what they'll have once they get there. Any team acquiring Crochet might have to get creative, as he has far surpassed his career high in innings, but he also might be the most dynamic arm dealt at the deadline.

San Diego Padres (53-50; 0.5 GB of NL wild card)

Biggest Need; Starting pitcher

Possible Target: RHP Paul Blackburn, A's

Sure, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has already traded for Dylan Cease and Luis Arráez, and the Padres are operating under stricter financial constraints than in years past. Still, do you really think Preller will sit on his hands at the deadline? With Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish out and Michael King already setting a career high in innings, San Diego needs more rotation help to stabilize the group. I expect the Padres to add. The question is, will that mean an affordable depth piece? Or will Preller, feeling the pressure to compete now, swing higher?

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-50; 1.0 GB of NL wild card)

Biggest Need: Relief pitcher

Possible Target: LHP Tanner Scott, Marlins

During the spring, I asked general manager Mike Hazen what he learned from last year's surprise run to the World Series. "I think getting a closer was the biggest thing," he said. A year after trading for Paul Sewald, the D-backs are in the market again for more relief help. Arizona ranks in the bottom 10 in bullpen ERA, strikeout rate and home run rate and is light on left-handed options. Scott, an All-Star adept at getting swing and miss and pitching for a Marlins team looking to sell, has a 1.27 ERA and has surrendered just two homers all year.

