2024 MLB trade deadline: Ranking 40 players who could make the most impact

As time continues ticking down to the July 30 deadline, we're still not entirely sure who will buy, who will sell and who might do a little of both.

For now, less than a week left, all is eerily quiet on the trade front as teams continue jostling for playoff position and the few known sellers seek out their best offers for their most attractive trade chips.

Below, you'll find the 40 names who could shape the deadline. To be clear, this isn't just a list of the most likely players to get traded; rather, these are the difference-makers who, should they end up actually getting dealt, could make the biggest impact for a contender willing to meet the (sometimes exorbitant) asking prices.

1. Tarik Skubal, LHP, Detroit Tigers

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2026

It's unlikely the Tigers would deal away the Cy Young contender unless they were absolutely blown away by a deal. Still, he's undoubtedly the best pitcher with a chance to go. Considering the massive return the Tigers could get, the Detroit front office will have to seriously consider if it has the offensive pieces to contend over the next couple of years.

2. Garrett Crochet, LHP, Chicago White Sox

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2026

Considering the unlikelihood of Skubal going anywhere, Crochet might be the best pitcher who actually switches teams. The former reliever convinced the White Sox he was ready to start this year, did so on Opening Day, and hasn't looked back. Still, uncertainty abounds for the American League strikeout leader. Inquiring teams will need to have a plan for the 2020 first-round pick, who has already thrown twice as many innings as he has in any previous season.

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2025

It doesn't sound like the Blue Jays are particularly keen on trading any pieces who are under team control beyond this year … but maybe they should be. They entered Wednesday nine games back of a playoff spot, 14.5 games back in the division and with time ticking on their core of talent. Toronto could choose to hold him until the winter or let next year play out, but he commands the type of value right now that could reshape the Blue Jays' uncertain future. Guerrero's 137 OPS+ is his best mark since his 2021 All-Star breakout year. It might be time to blow this thing up.

4. Luis Robert Jr., OF, Chicago White Sox

Contract status: Signed through 2025, club options in 2026 and 2027

When healthy, he's one of the best outfielders in the sport. Last year, he hit 38 homers, stole 20 bases, recorded a 130 OPS+ and played exceptional center field defense in an All-Star season. Unfortunately, that was his first time playing in more than 100 games. This year, he's already missed nearly two months with a hip flexor strain. Any team that wants him now must be willing to look past the injury concerns and focus on the upside, otherwise Chicago can just hold onto him.

5. Mason Miller, RHP, Oakland Athletics

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2029

Anyone interested in a 25-year-old closer who sits 101 mph, has the highest strikeout rate in baseball and just earned the win in the All-Star Game? It's possible Miller sticks with the A's from Oakland to Sacramento all the way to Las Vegas. Or, they could get a huge haul right now for the overpowering reliever who comes with considerable injury risk.

6. Isaac Paredes, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2027

The Rays and Rangers are two of the most interesting teams to watch over the next week, but it looks increasingly more likely that the former will sell than the latter. Teams looking to upgrade their corner infield should be checking in with Tampa Bay. Even if Paredes' underlying power numbers aren't great, he's a 25-year-old All-Star with terrific plate discipline and a 131 OPS+ the past two seasons. That, plus his years of control, will make him the most coveted third baseman on the market on a team that will soon need to make room for top prospect Junior Caminero.

7. Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2026

Tampa Bay would not exactly be selling high here considering the 2021 Rookie of the Year's abysmal start to the season, but Arozarena, who has never finished a season with an OPS+ under 120, tends to figure it out. He started to turn his season around last month, and his career 1.104 postseason OPS should be enticing enough for the Rays to be fielding plenty of calls before he gets more expensive than they'd like.

8. Nathan Eovaldi, RHP, Texas Rangers

Contract status: Signed through 2024, vesting player option for 2025

Initially, I had more Rangers on this list. Now, I'm limiting it down to one, considering at three games back in the division it seems increasingly unlikely they will sell. Still, they might at least entertain offers on Eovaldi, whose postseason pedigree and palatable contract make him their most attractive trade chip. He would need to throw 156 innings this year for his $20 million player option to kick in next season.

9. Jack Flaherty, RHP, Detroit Tigers

Contract status: Signed through 2024

Teams who want a starter capable of missing bats in October but don't want to invest beyond this year might find their match in Flaherty. His strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks second behind only Crochet among starters who've thrown at least 100 innings this year. Flaherty ditched his cutter and is now posting career-best marks in strikeout, chase and walk rates. As a rental, he has a better chance to go than anyone above him on this list.

10. Zach Eflin, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

Contract status: Signed through 2025

The Rays already dealt away Aaron Civale earlier this month, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see more Tampa Bay pitchers on the move. They might want to get off Eflin's contract before they have to pay him $18 million next year, but that's a contract some contenders will be willing to take on considering Eflin, who has the second-lowest walk rate among all qualified MLB starters, should help a playoff rotation.

11. Erick Fedde, RHP, Chicago White Sox

Contract status: Signed through 2025

Fedde's team-friendly deal — he's making $7.5 million each of the next two years — will make him an attractive asset for basically any team looking for starting pitching. After starring in South Korea, Fedde returned to the majors a changed man. This isn't a guy who misses a ton of bats, but he avoids hard contact and has the weapons to attack both righties and lefties.

12. Yandy Díaz, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

Contract status: Signed through 2025, club option in 2026

Last year, Díaz seemed to cement himself as one of the best hitters in baseball. This year, he hasn't produced the same. Still, the underlying metrics are encouraging. Given his struggles this year and the fact he hasn't played in nearly two weeks as he attends to a family matter, the Rays might choose to hold onto him.

13. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

Contract status: Signed through 2025

This would really be selling low on a 26-year-old two-time All-Star who currently has the fourth-lowest OPS of all qualified major-league hitters and is now sidelined with a calf injury. But given the lack of shortstop options on the market and the extra year to try to fix him, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a team give the Blue Jays a tempting offer.

14. Jazz Chisholm Jr., OF, Miami Marlins

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2026

Chisholm hasn't been able to replicate his breakout 2022 season, hitting about league average each of the past two years, but there should be a team that bets on the upside of a 26-year-old former All-Star and power-speed threat capable of playing both center field and second base.

15. Luis Rengifo, UTIL, Los Angeles Angels

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2025

How many affordable, versatile players are there hitting over .300 with another year of control on a team that's out of contention? The answer: Not many. Rengifo should have a lot of interested parties.

16. Brent Rooker, DH/OF, Oakland Athletics

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2027

Any team acquiring him will probably need a DH spot available and will have to live with a high strikeout rate, but for the right team in need of a power boost, the payoff could be massive. Rooker has followed up an All-Star season with an even better offensive year, not only mashing 23 homers but also hitting .290 and stealing a few bases. He has the eighth-highest OPS in baseball.

17. Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, Chicago Cubs

18. Matt Chapman, 3B, San Francisco Giants

19. Blake Snell, LHP, San Francisco Giants

The Scott Boras trio, and their interesting deals on teams with almost equally poor records, go together here. While it's probably unlikely they get dealt, it suddenly seems more possible given the state of their clubs and the upside they could provide to a contender willing to take on their uncertain contracts. All three signed this offseason, all three have player options in 2025 and 2026, and all three might be able to convince a contender they're worth a gamble.

20. Carlos Estévez, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

21. Tanner Scott, LHP Miami Marlins

Contract status: Both signed through 2024

Miller would be the prize of the relief market, but these two rental closers have a much more realistic chance to go and could revamp the back end of a bullpen. Scott's walk rate is back up, but he has a 1.21 ERA and rarely allows hard contact, surrendering just two home runs all year. Estévez, meanwhile, almost never walks anyone and has not allowed a run since May 21.

22. Chris Bassitt, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Contract status: Signed through 2025

Bassitt, whose strikeout rate and walk rate are trending in the wrong directions, will be due $22 million next year in his age-36 season. That might scare off some teams in need of pitching help, but he remains a productive mid-rotation piece who could help a contender should the Jays be willing to trade players under contract beyond this year.

23. Jesse Winker, OF, Washington Nationals

24. Lane Thomas, OF, Washington Nationals

Washington is a one-stop shop for teams looking for an outfield platoon. Need someone to mash righties? Take the rental in Winker. Need someone to mash lefties? Take Thomas, who has another year of control.

25. Jonathan India, 2B, Cincinnati Reds

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2026

It doesn't sound like the Reds are committed to selling. But they would find suitors for India, whose OPS is hovering close to .800, and could be more willing to deal him if they envision Matt McLain returning before season's end.

26. Jameson Taillon, RHP, Chicago Cubs

Contract status: Signed through 2026

With the Cubs suddenly emerging as sellers, Taillon could be on the move just two years into his four-year pact. Over his past eight starts, he has a 2.47 ERA and has gone at least six innings seven times.

27. LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B, San Francisco Giants

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2025

With Pete Alonso and Christian Walker increasingly unlikely to go anywhere, Wade could be the next-best option for teams in search of a first baseman but unwilling to meet the price for Guerrero. He has always mashed right-handed pitching, and now might be a good time to have a gander at this list of MLB leaders in on-base percentage (minimum 200 plate appearances):

- Aaron Judge: .438

- Juan Soto: .435

- LaMonte Wade Jr.: .423

28. Tommy Pham, OF, Chicago White Sox

Contract status: Signed through 2024

This always sort of seemed like the deal, right? Sign with the White Sox, go to a contender at the deadline, make a huge October impact.

29. Nico Hoerner, 2B, Chicago Cubs

Contract status: Signed through 2026

He's a league-average hitter, but there's going to be interest in an elite middle infield defender with plus speed on an affordable deal with two more years under contract. In a weak shortstop market, it's possible a team could bump him back over there. Two years ago, Hoerner ranked second in the majors in outs above average at shortstop (behind now-teammate Dansby Swanson).

30. Camilo Doval, RHP, San Francisco Giants

Contract status: Arbitration eligible through 2027

Coming off an All-Star season, this year has not gone as expected for Doval or his team. But life as a reliever can be fickle, which might be a reason for the Giants — who currently have the fifth-worst record in the NL — to consider the return they could get for the flamethrowing 27-year-old. He's getting hit hard and allowing too many free passes but still generating enough whiffs and strikeouts for a contender to imagine the upside.

And the final 10 …

31. Taylor Ward, OF, Los Angeles Angels

32. Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays

33. Danny Jansen, C, Toronto Blue Jays

34. Elias Diaz, C, Colorado Rockies

35. Yimi Garcia, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

36. Lucas Erceg, RHP, Oakland Athletics

37. Pete Fairbanks, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

38. Andrew Chafin, LHP, Detroit Tigers

39. Cal Quantrill, RHP, Colorado Rockies

40. Yusei Kikuchi, LHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

