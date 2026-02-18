Bruce Meyer Reportedly Voted New Executive Director of MLBPA in Unanimous Vote

Bruce Meyer has been elected as the new executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association in a unanimous vote, according to a report from ESPN on Wednesday.

Meyer succeeds Tony Clark, who stepped down from his position as the MLBPA's executive director on Tuesday, after an internal investigation reportedly revealed an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who was hired as a union employee in 2023. Clark is also the subject of an ongoing federal investigation surrounding the union’s handling of finances.

Meyer has held the title of MLBPA deputy executive director since 2022, but he has been with the union since 2018 and served as the lead negotiator in the last CBA negotiations, a role he said he on Wednesday that he planned on resuming in the wake of Clark's resignation.

"Everything’s up to the players, but I don’t anticipate that anybody’s going to be leading negotiations other than me," Meyer said.

Meyer is the sixth director in the MLBPA's history.

This is a developing story.