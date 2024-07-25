Major League Baseball Padres' Dylan Cease tosses MLB's second no-hitter of season vs. Nationals Updated Jul. 25, 2024 4:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres threw the second no-hitter of the MLB season on Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

Cease threw 114 pitches and allowed three baserunners, all on walks. However, the 28-year-old right-hander faced just one over the minimum.

Lane Thomas walked with one out in the first inning and was caught stealing, then reached on another walk in the fourth but was erased on Jesse Winker's double-play grounder. CJ Abrams walked leading off the seventh and was stranded at second base.

The closest Washington came to a hit was when Juan Yepez lofted a fly to shallow center leading off the fifth inning. The ball popped out of second baseman Xander Bogaerts' glove and center fielder Jackson Merrill was there to snare it before it hit the ground.

Cease entered with two complete games in 144 big league starts, both shutouts during his time with the Chicago White Sox: a seven-inning three-hitter against Detroit on April 29, 2021, and a nine-inning one-hitter vs. Minnesota on Sept. 3, 2022, when now-teammate Luis Arráez lined a single to right-center with two outs in the ninth inning.

Cease's season high was previously 113 pitches over seven scoreless innings at his former team, the White Sox, on May 8. That matched his career high.

San Diego won 3-0 thanks to Ha-Seong Kim's three-run single in the first inning.

The only other no-hitter so far this season was thrown by Houston's Ronel Blanco against Toronto on April 1.

Joe Musgrove is the only other Padres pitcher to throw a no-hitter, on April 9, 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

