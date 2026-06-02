Last Night In Baseball: Mariners Win 7th-Straight With 2nd Walk-Off W In A Row

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Another Mariners’ Walk-Off!

The Mariners downed the Mets on Monday, continuing their recent hot play that has now seen them win seven-straight games. Not only did Seattle get the W here, but it was their sixth walk-off win of the year, tied for the most in MLB this season. And the M’s just had one on Sunday against the Diamondbacks , as well. The AL West might be a mess, but the Mariners are doing their best to stand out in it as we enter the second third of the regular season.

Things looked like they were going the Mets’ way at first. Or, at least, not actively against them. Look at this catcher by rookie center fielder A.J. Ewing, for instance.

That was hit right on the screws by second baseman Cole Young, but it didn’t matter to Ewing one bit. And then Mets’ second baseman Marcus Semien hit one where no one besides a fan could catch it to put New York up 2-1 in the seventh.

Luckily for Seattle — less luckily for New York — first baseman Josh Naylor was able to respond in kind in the bottom of the seventh with a shot of his own off a sweeper that slowly glided into the middle of the strike zone.

The game went to extras from there, where Cole Young would get his revenge for having a hit robbed earlier by Ewing. Randy Arozarena, who started the bottom of the 10th on second, stole third base while first baseman Patrick Wisdom struck out, setting Young up to end things with a little bloop to left.

That’s not the only Young highlight from this Mariners’ dub, either. Check out this slowmo replay of a fantastic defensive play at second to both track and catch this ball, then apply the tag.

Seattle was able to maintain its lead over the second-place Rangers out west, while the Mets both fell into last place in the NL West again while missing an opportunity to gain ground on the rest of the division, which either was inactive or lost outside of the victorious Marlins.

Angels Collapse Against Rockies

Angels-Rockies was a bit of two teams mirroring each other. Colorado scored the first two runs of the game, then the Angels responded with a five-run third, powered by a grand slam from left fielder Jose Siri — who, if you remember, had robbed a grand slam (and saved a buffet) just the day before.

Both teams then scored a single run each at the midpoint of the game in the fifth to make it 6-3, Angels. And that’s when the mirroring really showed up: in the eighth, the Rockies had their own five-run inning, putting them up 8-6.

Third baseman Kyle Karros doubled in the first run of the inning, then right fielder Tyler Freeman singled in another. Catcher Hunter Goodman then hit his 14th homer of the year, a three-run shot that gave the Rockies the lead for the first time since the second inning.

Except the Angels weren’t done yet: now it was them scoring two runs, courtesy a triple from DH Jorge Soler. And suddenly the game was tied up, 8-8.

After all those big hits from both sides, though, it was a sac fly off the bat of first baseman TJ Rumfield in the ninth that secured the W for the Rockies. The game ended on a failed challenge by the Angels to overturn the second out of a double play, setting these two up to have the same record of 23-38 for just one night.

Dodgers Lose Pitching Duel To D-Backs

This one was really close until it wasn’t, but by then there wasn’t all that much time left to do anything about it. The score remained 1-1 through six innings, after which the Diamondbacks’ offense woke up against Dodgers’ pitching, but before then, we had pitching, and we had defense. Such as this grab from center fielder Jorge Barrosa.

Dodgers’ starter Emmet Sheehan allowed just one run through six, but gave up a crucial second in the seventh, which he didn’t end up finishing. The reason? Third baseman Nolan Arenado hitting his eighth homer of the year, off of an 87.6 mph slider that slid, yeah, but right into the sweet spot of the strike zone without fooling the veteran.

Arenado has seen a serious resurgence in 2026, by the way. The Cardinals couldn’t find a taker for him last season once Arenado was open to a trade, and he ended up finishing the year hitting .237/.289/.377, with all of his value coming on the defensive side. Now, at 35 years old and still playing a strong defense, Arenado is once again hitting: in fact, his .270/.350/.466 season to this point is good for a 128 OPS+, which would be his best over a full season since 2022, when he won a Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove and finished third in the NL MVP race.

Back to the game! Second baseman Ketel Marte built on what Arenado started an inning before, this time with a two-run shot that put the game out of reach for the Dodgers.

Paul Sewald picked up a save with a scoreless, 1-2-3 ninth inning, and Arizona got a much-needed win against the NL West favorite and defending World Series champions. The Dodgers are 38-22, easily atop the division, but the D-Backs sit 5.5 back and half-a-game up for a wild-card spot, too — these wins against Los Angeles are big ones.

16 Unanswered Runs!?

The Giants scored 19 runs against the Rockies on Sunday, which was exciting when it happened, sure, but also the setup for a "should have saved some runs for later" crack at their expense later on. The good (?) news for San Francisco is that saving some runs from Sunday to use on Monday wouldn’t have helped at all against the Brewers. Milwaukee went down 2-0 early thanks to third baseman Matt Chapman hitting a two-run homer just over the head of center fielder Jackson Chourio…

…but things got worse from there, and only worse. The Brewers responded with a seven-run second inning, started by right fielder Sal Frelick hitting an RBI double, followed by third baseman Luis Rengifo driving him in with a single…

…and then Chourio got his revenge for the Chapman homer with a two-run two-bagger.

Second baseman Brice Turang would then shoot a two-run triple off the wall in center…

…and he would come around to score on a sacrifice bunt by catcher William Contreras, which mercifully gave the Giants one less out to record.

And then things spiraled further. The Brewers would end up scoring 16 unanswered runs: one more in the fourth, two each in the sixth and seventh and then four in the eighth for good measure. So yeah, even if the Giants had been able to transfer their 12 "extra" runs from Sunday’s win over the Rockies, San Francisco still would have lost here by two runs. Baseball!

Apologies To Anyone Sitting Behind Him

This is great, of course, but maybe anyone sitting behind or around Pablo Sanchez should get a free hot dog or beer or sausage as compensation for the obstructed view.

Unless any Giants fans were around. Then the back of Sanchez’s head was probably an improvement compared to what unfolded on the field.

Monday Was All Royals, Except…

The Royals rocked the Reds on Monday 9-2 while pounding out 13 hits, which is great for Kansas City and less great for Cincinnati. This play from third baseman Sal Stewart, though? This one is worth a few moments of your time, and not just because it kept Kansas City from having 14 hits.

Look at the arm strength on display there! It’s a wonder he ever lines up at second or first, considering how much less important a strong arm is at those positions compared to third.

deGrom Hits The Century Mark

In wins, not age. Jacob deGrom hasn’t been in the league that long, come on. Still, thanks to myriad injuries and missed opportunities over the years, deGrom had yet to win 100 games in his 13-year career, and this despite a) pitching for some really good baseball teams over the years and b) a career 2.61 ERA that makes him the active leader.

And he almost didn’t notch win No. 100 on Monday, either, as the Rangers’ offense was more offensive than offensive, if you get the meaning. deGrom was on top of things, though, holding the St. Louis Cardinals scoreless over five innings while striking out eight hitters — the nearly 38-year-old right-hander allowed just five baserunners, and left them all stranded.

The Rangers were up 2-0 at this point, and while the bullpen allowed a run immediately after deGrom’s departure, that was the only one: deGrom and the Rangers both held on to secure the W, and the vet has finally hit the triple-digit wins mark this deep into what has been an excellent, albeit oft-delayed, career.

Dillon Dingler’s Double Dingers

What a game for Tigers’ backstop Dillon Dingler. He went 4-for-5 with four runs and four RBIs, and in a game where Detroit defeated the Rays, 10-9 — everything Dingler did mattered. He hit a single in the first and then scored on a double from DH Riley Greene, then hit a two-run shot to center to put the Tigers up 4-0 in the top of the third.

Dingler would follow that up with his second homer of the day, a solo blast, in the top of the seventh to make it 7-2, Tigers.

Tampa Bay would come alive after this, however, scoring three runs each against relievers Brenan Hanifee and Beau Briskie, who combined to record exactly one (1) out while taking all that damage. In between those outbursts, more Dingler happened. He hit an RBI double in the eighth to score second baseman Hao-Yu Lee, then was driven in himself by left fielder Kerry Carpenter on another double, making it 10-5 Detroit. This let the Tigers get away with the four remaining runs they had yet to give up, and gave them a W against one of the AL’s stronger teams, too.

Hao-Yu Lee Does The Thing

You know the old cliche, about ending one inning with a quality defensive play and then starting out the next one with a big hit? Hao-Yu Lee lived it on Monday in that matchup against Tampa Bay. Look at the way he starts this double play, with a flip of the ball out of his glove to shortstop Kevin McGonigle — the only way he was going to get this double play started in time.

And then Lee led off the next inning, the top of the sixth, with a dinger on a four-seam fastball that caught too much of the strike zone.

Lee hasn’t put on an amazing showing in the majors to this point, but the rookie went 2-for-5 with two runs and a home run in a 10-9 win that also featured that play, so hey, he has that going for him right now.