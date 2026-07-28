MLB Cy Young Race: Jacob Misiorowski's Historic Stretch Continues

Prior to the start of the 2026 MLB season, Jacob Misiorowski was +3000 to win the National League Cy Young Award.

Now, after another dominant outing against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Misiorowski's odds have surged to -360, the shortest they've been all season. He struck out 12 batters over five dominant innings, continuing one of the most remarkable pitching stretches in baseball.

With Misiorowski widening the gap in the NL race, the Cy Young landscape has changed dramatically in both leagues over the past several weeks.

Let's take a look at the biggest risers and fallers in the American League and National League Cy Young races.

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Biggest Risers:

Jacob Misiorowski's dominance has been on full display all season long. The 24-year-old leads MLB in ERA (1.58), strikeouts (185) and WHIP (0.75). He also has the sixth-best record in baseball at 11-4.

In his four starts in the month of July, Misiorowski has only given up five runs while striking out 39 hitters, including three games with 10 strikeouts or more. The Miz threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout in which he tossed 15 K's against the Phillies on June 12th.

In the last week, Dylan Cease's odds to win the AL Cy Young have surged to +125, closing the gap on Cam Schlittler, who is currently at -145.

On Saturday, Cease threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit and striking out 12 in a 6-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. In July, Cease had three shutout starts of seven innings or more in each, lowering his ERA from 3.02 to 2.49 in that span.

The Toronto Blue Jays right-hander is sixth in MLB in ERA (2.46), second in strikeouts (167) and 13th in WHIP (1.09).

Biggest Fallers:

In early June, Cristopher Sánchez was the +145 favorite to win the NL Cy Young after throwing 50 ⅔ consecutive scoreless innings and not giving up a single run in the month of May.

Now, after a rough month in July, Sánchez has plummeted down the Cy Young oddsboard to +850. The Philadelphia Phillies left-hander gave up 16 runs in just four starts, including nine runs and 12 hits in his July 6th outing against the Royals.

As a result of his rough month, Sánchez's ERA went from 2.00 to 2.73.

Earlier this summer, Shohei Ohtani had a real chance at winning both the NL MVP and Cy Young. However, lingering soreness in his left knee has kept Ohtani off the mound since July 3rd.

Prior to Ohtani's injury, the four-time MVP winner had an 8-2 record, an ERA of 1.79 and 95 strikeouts in 85.2 innings pitched.

While Ohtani will continue to hit as a designated hitter, the Dodgers are expected to be extremely cautious with his return to the mound. With that, Ohtani has been taken off the Cy Young award betting oddsboard.

Odds to Win NL Cy Young

Jacob Misiorowski: -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)

Chris Sale: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Cristopher Sanchez: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Odds to Win AL Cy Young

Cam Schlittler: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Dylan Cease: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Drew Rasmussen: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)