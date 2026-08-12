2026 MLB Playoff Schedule: Dates, Rounds, World Series
The 2026 MLB playoff schedule begins Tuesday, Sept. 29, with the Wild Card Series and runs through a potential World Series Game 7 on Saturday, Oct. 31.
2026 MLB Playoff Schedule
An asterisk indicates a game that will be played only if necessary. All dates are tentative and game times are to be determined.
Wild Card Series — NBC, NBCSN, Peacock
Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 29
- No. 6 Phillies at No. 3 Braves, 2 p.m.
- No. 6 White Sox at No. 3 Astros, 5 p.m.
- No. 5 Red Sox at No. 4 Yankees, 8 p.m.
- No. 5 Cubs at No. 4 Padres, 10 p.m.
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 30
- No. 6 Phillies at No. 3 Braves, 2 p.m.
- No. 6 White Sox at No. 3 Astros, 5 p.m.
- No. 5 Red Sox at No. 4 Yankees, 8 p.m.
- No. 5 Cubs at No. 4 Padres, 10 p.m.
Game 3*: Thursday, Oct. 1 (only if necessary; times depend on which series go to a third game)
- If only one series goes to Game 3: 8 p.m.
- If Phillies-Braves and Cubs-Padres go to Game 3:No. 6 Phillies at No. 3 Braves, 2 p.m.No. 5 Cubs at No. 4 Padres, 8 p.m.
- No. 6 Phillies at No. 3 Braves, 2 p.m.
- No. 5 Cubs at No. 4 Padres, 8 p.m.
- If White Sox-Astros and Red Sox-Yankees go to Game 3:No. 6 White Sox at No. 3 Astros, 2 p.m.No. 5 Red Sox at No. 4 Yankees, 8 p.m.
- No. 6 White Sox at No. 3 Astros, 2 p.m.
- No. 5 Red Sox at No. 4 Yankees, 8 p.m.
- If White Sox-Astros and Cubs-Padres go to Game 3:No. 6 White Sox at No. 3 Astros, 2 p.m.No. 5 Cubs at No. 4 Padres, 8 p.m.
- No. 6 White Sox at No. 3 Astros, 2 p.m.
- No. 5 Cubs at No. 4 Padres, 8 p.m.
- If White Sox-Astros and Phillies-Braves go to Game 3:No. 6 White Sox at No. 3 Astros, 2 p.m.No. 6 Phillies at No. 3 Braves, 8 p.m.
- No. 6 White Sox at No. 3 Astros, 2 p.m.
- No. 6 Phillies at No. 3 Braves, 8 p.m.
- If Red Sox-Yankees and Cubs-Padres go to Game 3:No. 5 Red Sox at No. 4 Yankees, 7 p.m.No. 5 Cubs at No. 4 Padres, 9:30 p.m.
- No. 5 Red Sox at No. 4 Yankees, 7 p.m.
- No. 5 Cubs at No. 4 Padres, 9:30 p.m.
- If Phillies-Braves and Red Sox-Yankees go to Game 3:No. 6 Phillies at No. 3 Braves, 2 p.m.No. 5 Red Sox at No. 4 Yankees, 8 p.m.
- No. 6 Phillies at No. 3 Braves, 2 p.m.
- No. 5 Red Sox at No. 4 Yankees, 8 p.m.
American League Division Series — TBS
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3
- Astros-White Sox winner at No. 2 Guardians, 1 p.m.
- Yankees-Red Sox winner at No. 1 Rays, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Monday, Oct. 5
- Astros-White Sox winner at No. 2 Guardians, 5 p.m.
- Yankees-Red Sox winner at No. 1 Rays, 8 p.m.
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 7
- No. 2 Guardian at Astros-White Sox winner, TBD
- No. 1 Rays at Yankees-Red Sox winner, TBD
Game 4*: Thursday, Oct. 8
- No. 2 Guardian at Astros-White Sox winner, TBD
- No. 1 Rays at Yankees-Red Sox winner, TBD
Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Astros-White Sox winner at No. 2 Guardians, TBD
- Yankees-Red Sox winner at No. 1 Rays, TBD
National League Division Series — FOX, FS1, FOX One
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3
OPTION 1 (if Cubs beat Padres):
- No. 5 Cubs at No. 1 Brewers, 4 p.m. (FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
- Braves-Phillies winner at No. 2 Dodgers, 9 p.m. (FS1, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
OPTION 2 (if Padres beat Cubs):
- Braves-Phillies winner at No. 2 Dodgers, 4 p.m. (FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
- No. 4 Padres at No. 1 Brewers, 8:30 p.m. (FS1, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4
- Padres-Cubs winner at No. 1 Brewers, 4 p.m. (FS1 or FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
- Braves-Phillies winner at No. 2 Dodgers, 8 p.m. (FS1 or FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6
- No. 1 Brewers at Padres-Cubs winner, TBD (FS1 or FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
- 2. Dodgers at Braves-Phillies winner, TBD (FS1 or FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
Game 4*: Wednesday, Oct. 7
- No. 1 Brewers at Padres-Cubs winner, TBD (FS1 or FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
- 2. Dodgers at Braves-Phillies winner, TBD (FS1 or FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9
- Padres-Cubs winner at No. 1 Brewers, TBD (FS1 or FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
- Braves-Phillies winner at No. 2 Dodgers, TBD (FS1 or FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One)
National League Championship Series — FOX, FS1, FOX One
- Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 11
- Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12
- Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15
- Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 16
- Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 18
- Game 7*: Monday, Oct. 19
American League Championship Series — TBS
- Game 1: Monday, Oct. 12
- Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 15
- Game 4: Friday, Oct. 16
- Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Game 6*: Monday, Oct. 19
- Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 20
2026 World Series — FOX, FOX One
- Game 1: Friday, Oct. 23
- Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 24
- Game 3: Monday, Oct. 26
- Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 30
- Game 7*: Saturday, Oct. 31
How to Watch the 2026 MLB Playoffs
Wild Card Series games will air on NBC. TBS will carry the ALDS and ALCS, while FOX and FS1 will carry the NLDS and NLCS. Every World Series game will air on FOX.
Fans can stream FOX and FS1 postseason coverage with FOX One. FOX coverage is also available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App with an eligible TV provider login.
How Many Teams Make the MLB Playoffs?
Twelve teams make the MLB playoffs: six from the American League and six from the National League. In each league, the two highest-seeded division winners receive first-round byes. The other four teams compete in two best-of-three Wild Card Series.
2026 MLB Playoff Schedule FAQs
When Do the 2026 MLB Playoffs Begin?
The 2026 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, Sept. 29, with Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.
When Does the 2026 World Series Start?
The 2026 World Series begins Friday, Oct. 23.
What Channel Is the 2026 World Series On?
All 2026 World Series games will air on FOX and stream with FOX One.
When Will 2026 MLB Playoff Matchups and Start Times Be Announced?
Wild Card Series matchups and start times are set, and Division Series start times for Oct. 3-5 have been announced. Times for the remaining games will be announced as each series is decided. This schedule is tentative and subject to change.
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