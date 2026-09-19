2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

A first-time Major-Leaguer making their mark is usually a sign of future success.

Which rookie star is destined for greatness? Let's see the MLB Rookie of the Year odds as of Sept. 19 at bet365 Sportsbook.

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American League ROY Odds

Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

Parker Messick (Guardians): +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Payton Tolle (Red Sox): +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

What To Know: On the season, McGonigle has been a revelation for the Tigers. The rookie shortstop is batting .267 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs, but most impressively, in the AL, he's tied for third in on-base percentage (.377), he's fifth in hits (160), and he's first in WAR (6.8). As for the second name on the board, Parker Messick, he's 12-9 with a 2.57 ERA, 186 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP.

National League ROY Odds

Sal Stewart (Reds): -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total)

Nolan McLean (Mets): +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What To Know: Stewart is dominating for Cincinnati. In the NL, the rookie first baseman is second in RBIs (110) and tied for sixth in home runs (32). He is also tied for 10th in hits with 160. As for the Mets' Nolan McLean, he has a 3.18 ERA and 189 Ks to his name.