Here's Which MLB Teams Have Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention

MLB might have expanded the postseason in the last few years, but there are still far more teams that don't make it to meaningful October baseball than do.

Teams have already been eliminated from postseason contention with baseball left to play in 2026, and we'll keep track of those clubs as their seasons effectively end.

Here is which teams have already been eliminated from postseason contention through Sept. 14.

New York Mets

The Mets are now gone two years without reaching the playoffs, which wasn't the expectation for a team that made major offseason moves and still has one of the biggest payrolls in MLB.

A lackluster season for Juan Soto and the Mets. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New additions Bo Bichette and Marcus Siemen were expected to bolster a lineup that saw fan favorites Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo move on. But the Mets suffered a disastrous 12-game losing streak in April that derailed their season early. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, two lineup staples who take pride in being available and playing every day, missed significant time with injuries.

By the time the roster was healthy and whole, the Mets season was lost. The hole they dug themselves into in the first half of the season proved too enormous to escape. The lost season cost Jorge Mendoza his job as manager, with the team firing him in June.

Cincinnati Reds

After reaching the playoffs as a wild card team last season, the Reds began this season as one of the top teams in baseball and leading the NL Central for the first month. It then went downhill for them, and they have gone 50-69 since May.

The Reds do have a bright future, especially with rookie first baseman Sal Stewart. The youngster had a breakout campaign (making the All-Star team this season) and is among the leaders in the NL in RBI. Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz continued to develop into one of the best all-around players in baseball, already posting a career-high in home runs. But the Reds' offense struggled this season as they remain last in runs scored in the National League.

Elly De La Cruz remains one of baseball's brightest young stars. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals

The Nationals have been officially eliminated from playoff contention for the seventh-straight year — a stretch dating back to their 2019 World Series title. It looked like it might be different for a while: the Nats sat just a game back of the final NL wild-card spot in late July, riding one of the best offenses in baseball. Then a 1-7 stretch in early August unraveled it, and the deficit only grew from there.

Still, there's real reason for optimism in D.C. CJ Abrams and James Wood became just the second pair of teammates 25 or younger to both hit 30-plus homers and steal 20-plus bases in the same season, joining José Ramirez and Francisco Lindor's 2018 Cleveland duo. They're also the first Nationals pair to reach 30 home runs apiece since Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto did it in 2019 — the year Washington won it all.

The Nationals have a duo to build around in CJ Abrams and James Wood. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

That the front office sold at the deadline anyway, under new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, says everything about where the priorities are. This wasn't a year built to make noise in October; it was one built around Abrams and Wood becoming the foundation for whenever Washington's next window opens.

Athletics

There was hope for a time, when the Athletics were three games over .500 on May 9, and then again deep into the month: it's difficult to remember now, but the A's spent 45 days in first place in the AL West, but last on May 26. Fast-forward to Sept. 9, and the A's were the fourth team eliminated from postseason contention after going 32-60 since.

The Athletics can hit, but they hit much better when healthy. And this team was not healthy nearly long enough to make a difference in the final outcome. Nick Kurtz, 2025 AL Rookie of the Year and the league-leader in on-base percentage deep into the season, played in 99 games thanks to a thumb strain. Catcher Shea Langeliers needed a meniscus repair in late-July, ending his season. DH Brent Rookier also underwent knee surgery, left fielder Tyler Soderstrom saw his campaign end with hip surgery and shortstop Jacob Wilson dealt with a bad shoulder that eventually ended his 2026, too.

Three of the four players in this image had season-ending injuries that helped to doom the A's; Luis Severino was above-average, though. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

Throw in all those holes in the lineup and mix them with a rotation that can't get it done in a ballpark that makes it difficult to succeed, and you get the current, eliminated Athletics.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants had higher hopes for 2026 than this. A new manager, Tony Vitello, was supposed to bring his high-energy collegiate style straight to the majors and find success. At least, that was what San Francisco was expecting. What it got instead was a manager who seemed in over his head regularly, and a team full of average or worse players, with a few exceptions.

One of those exceptions is a major one: first baseman and designated hitter Rafael Devers. He had a terrible April, but from May 3 through Sept. 9, the 29-year-old hit an astounding .273/.365/.585 over 113 games. He's bashed 35 homers on the season and is also leading the majors in doubles, with 36 – all in a ballpark designed to stop lefties from generating offense. That's a good sign going forward, with Devers signed through 2033 at over $30 million per year for the rest of his deal.

Rafael Devers crushed it for the Giants this season. Everyone else, well… (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

The bad signs are most of the rest of the roster. Rookie DH Bryce Eldridge has been a bright spot, with the 21-year-old batting .268/.362/.459 with 37 extra-base hits in 101 games. The rest of the Giants' hitters? Average at best, including third baseman Matt Chapman. The pitching staff has the same issue: Robbie Ray was the only one doing better than just average, and he was dealt to the Padres at the deadline. This is a team in need of some major changes to get out of its current funk.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels being eliminated early makes sense – this is a team that was selling what it could at the trade deadline, knowing that the focus should be on the future. It's a shame, though, that Mike Trout was once again mostly healthy and very productive, even if it wasn't at superstar levels, and the team went nowhere.

The 2026 games haven't mattered to L.A. for some time now, though, not since that trade deadline, and not since longtime owner Arte Moreno agreed to sell the team. As FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner heard from Trout himself, it's a "fresh start" for the organization under new owner Stan Kroenke.

Arjun Nimmala gives Angels fans a prospect to be excited about. (Photo by Emma Bair/Minor League Baseball via Getty Images)

Also helping with the fresh start? Using the deadline to bring in prospects like shortstop Arjun Nimmala, who the second he joined the organization became its top position player prospect. Some patience is needed, but with a new owner and new purpose, it should be easier to be patient in Los Angeles in 2027.

Colorado Rockies

Here's the good news: the Rockies were never expected to make the postseason in 2026. After all, this is a team that lost 101, 103 and 119 games in each of the past three seasons: that Colorado might not lose 100 games in 2026 after just missing tying or breaking the new modern loss record a year ago is an achievement unto itself.

That might sound like a backhanded compliment or condescending, but it's true: the 2025 Rockies were a dismal, historically terrible club. The 2026 edition? Just not a good baseball team. That's a significant step up for the organization in its first season under new general manager Josh Byrnes and team president Paul Depodesta, even if it doesn't feel like it to an outsider. Rockies fans who have stuck with the team – and plenty have, as Colorado once again pulled in over two million fans at home this season – can surely tell the difference between these two flavors of failure.

First baseman TJ Rumfield has been one of the National League's top rookies, with nearly four wins above replacement and a .297/.389/.457 slash line through Sept. 9. Another rookie, outfielder Cole Carrigg, has been better than league-average offensively since his call-up in June. Catcher Hunter Goodman has bashed 37 home runs, and the 26-year-old won't be a free agent until 2030. There are some fascinating young players on this roster, and the next step will be trying to build around them to get out of this hole for good.