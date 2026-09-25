Major League Baseball
MLB Postseason Schedule And Scores, Including World Series
Major League Baseball

MLB Postseason Schedule And Scores, Including World Series

Updated Sep. 27, 2026 7:31 p.m. ET

Will the Dodgers make it three World Series titles in a row? Can the Brewers finally win it all after the franchise's first 100-win season? How about the Yankees, Rays or another challenger from the AL? 

 

Here's the 2026 MLB postseason schedule, from the wild-card round through the World Series.

JUMP TO: Wild Card Series | Division Series | Championship Series | World Series

AL Wild-Card Series (Best Of Three) 

Tuesday, Sept. 29
Game 1: Red Sox @ Yankees (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Peacock)

Wednesday, Sept. 30
Game 2: Red Sox @ Yankees (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Peacock)

Thursday, Oct. 1
Game 3: Red Sox @ Yankees (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Peacock, if necessary)

Tuesday, Sept. 29
Game 1: White Sox @ Astros (5 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Wednesday, Sept. 30
Game 2: White Sox @ Astros (5 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Thursday, Oct. 1
Game 3: White Sox @ Astros (5 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock, if necessary)

NL Wild-Card Series (Best Of Three)

Tuesday, Sept. 29
Game 1: Phillies @ Braves (2 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Peacock)

Wednesday, Sept. 30
Game 2: Phillies @ Braves (2 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Peacock)

Thursday, Oct. 1
Game 3:  Phillies @ Braves (2 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Peacock, if necessary)

Tuesday, Sept. 29
Game 1: Cubs @ Padres (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Peacock)

Wednesday, Sept. 30
Game 2: Cubs @ Padres (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Peacock)

Thursday, Oct. 1
Game 3: Cubs @ Padres (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Peacock, if necessary)

AL Division Series (Best Of Five)

Boston Red Sox New York Yankees Red Sox/Yankees

Saturday, Oct. 3
Game 1: Red Sox/Yankees @ Rays (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 5
Game 2: Red Sox/Yankees @ Rays (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 7
Game 3: Rays @ Red Sox/Yankees (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 8
Game 4: Rays @ Red Sox/Yankees (TBS, if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 10
Game 2: Red Sox/Yankees @ Rays (TBS, if necessary)

 

Chicago White Sox Houston Astros White Sox/Astros

Saturday, Oct. 3
Game 1: White Sox/Astros @ Guardians (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 5
Game 2: White Sox/Astros @ Guardians (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 7
Game 3: Guardians @ White Sox/Astros (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 8
Game 4: Guardians @ White Sox/Astros (TBS, if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 10
Game 5: White Sox/Astros @ Guardians (TBS, if necessary)

NL Division Series (Best Of Five)

 

Chicago Cubs San Diego Padres Cubs/Padres

Saturday, Oct. 3
Game 1: Cubs/Padres @ Brewers (FOX or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 4
Game 2: Cubs/Padres @ Brewers (FOX or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 6
Game 3: Brewers @ Cubs/Padres (FOX or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 7
Game 4: Brewers @ Cubs/Padres (FOX or FS1, if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 9
Game 5: Cubs/Padres @ Brewers (FOX or FS1, if necessary)

 

Philadelphia Phillies Atlanta Braves Phillies/Braves

Saturday, Oct. 3
Game 1: Phillies/Braves @ Dodgers (FOX or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 4
Game 2: Phillies/Braves @ Dodgers (FOX or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 6
Game 3: Dodgers @ Phillies/Braves (FOX or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 7
Game 4: Dodgers @ Phillies/Braves (FOX or FS1, if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 9
Game 5: Phillies/Braves @ Dodgers (FOX or FS1, if necessary)

AL League Championship Series (Best Of Seven)

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 13 (TBS)

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 15 (TBS)

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 17 (TBS, if necessary)

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 19 (TBS, if necessary)

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 20 (TBS, if necessary)

NL League Championship Series (Best Of Seven)

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 11 (FOX or FS1)

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12 (FOX or FS1)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14 (FOX or FS1)

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15 (FOX or FS1)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 16 (FOX or FS1, if necessary)

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 (FOX or FS1, if necessary)

Game 7: Monday, Oct. 19 (FOX or FS1, if necessary)

World Series (Best Of Seven)

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 23 (FOX)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 24 (FOX)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 26 (FOX)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 27 (FOX)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 28 (FOX, if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 30 (FOX, if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 31 (FOX, if necessary)

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