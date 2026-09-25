Major League Baseball
The Pope To Thank For White Sox Playoff Berth? Pope Leo XIV Answers
Major League Baseball

The Pope To Thank For White Sox Playoff Berth? Pope Leo XIV Answers

Published Sep. 25, 2026 2:32 p.m. ET

Divine intervention?

With the Chicago White Sox clinching a spot in the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2021 with their Thursday afternoon win against the Kansas City Royals, Pope Leo XIV, who grew up in Chicago and is a fan of the team, was asked whether he played a role in Chicago cracking the American League playoff field this season.

"No comment," Leo quipped when asked about what role he played in the White Sox's success, adding that "great things happen in Chicago."

Last month, the team had a Pope Leo-White Sox-themed cap giveaway and later sent the hat to the Pope himself, who took a picture with it.

While Chicago has punched its ticket to the postseason, its seeding remains up in the air. The White Sox are currently in possession of the No. 3 AL wild-card seed at 82-77, but they trail the Cleveland Guardians by one game for first place in the AL Central.

If Chicago wins the AL Central, it will be the No. 3 seed in the AL playoffs and host either Cleveland or the Boston Red Sox in the MLB Wild Card round. Should the Guardians win the AL Central, the White Sox would be the No. 3 AL wild-card seed and travel to Cleveland for the Wild Card round; the Red Sox have the White Sox edged out for the No. 2 AL wild-card seed by way of a tiebreaker (Boston went 6-0 against Chicago this season).

Chicago ends the regular season with a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies from Sept. 25-27.

share
recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Playing In Playoffs? What We Know About Yankees Star's Calf Injury

    Aaron Judge Playing In Playoffs? What We Know About Yankees Star's Calf Injury

    MLB Trending Image: Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter

    Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter

    MLB Trending Image: Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History

    Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History

  2. MLB Trending Image: Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Could Return For Playoffs After 5-Month Absence

    Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Could Return For Playoffs After 5-Month Absence

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason

    MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

    2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

  3. MLB Trending Image: Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'

    Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'

    MLB Trending Image: Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green

    Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Cubs, White Sox, Guardians, Padres Clinch Spots

    2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Cubs, White Sox, Guardians, Padres Clinch Spots

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Playing In Playoffs? What We Know About Yankees Star's Calf Injury
Aaron Judge Playing In Playoffs? What We Know About Yankees Star's Calf Injury
MLB Trending Image: Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter
Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter
MLB Trending Image: Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History
Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cubs Superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong Joins Rare 40-40 Club

Cubs Superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong Joins Rare 40-40 Club

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Playing In Playoffs? What We Know About Yankees Star's Calf Injury

    Aaron Judge Playing In Playoffs? What We Know About Yankees Star's Calf Injury

    MLB Trending Image: Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter

    Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter

    MLB Trending Image: Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History

    Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History

  2. MLB Trending Image: Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Could Return For Playoffs After 5-Month Absence

    Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Could Return For Playoffs After 5-Month Absence

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason

    MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

    2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season

  3. MLB Trending Image: Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'

    Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'

    MLB Trending Image: Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green

    Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Cubs, White Sox, Guardians, Padres Clinch Spots

    2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Cubs, White Sox, Guardians, Padres Clinch Spots

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Playing In Playoffs? What We Know About Yankees Star's Calf Injury
Aaron Judge Playing In Playoffs? What We Know About Yankees Star's Calf Injury
MLB Trending Image: Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter
Inside Miz's Rise: How Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Became MLB’s Most Unhittable Starter
MLB Trending Image: Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History
Inspired By The AL West, Take A Look At The Weakest Playoff Teams In MLB History
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes