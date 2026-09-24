MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason
For the fourth time in MLB history, there will be playoff baseball in both Chicago's North Side and South Side.
The Chicago White Sox became the first team to follow consecutive 100-loss seasons by reaching the playoffs on the same day the Chicago Cubs clinched their second straight postseason berth.
The previous seasons in which both teams reached the playoffs were in 1906, 2008 and the expanded field in 2020. The 1906 season was the only in which there was a Windy City World Series, with the White Sox beating the Cubs.
The White Sox could still win the AL Central as they remain in a battle with the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox already have the most wins (82) for a club coming off three straight 100-loss years.
As for the Cubs, Pete Crow-Armstrong joined the 40-40 club by stealing his 40th base to go along with his major league-leading 45 home runs to assure one of the NL's three wild card berths.
A favorite to win the NL MVP award, Crow-Armstrong became the seventh 40-40 player, joining a group that includes Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Jose Canseco was the first with the 1988 Oakland Athletics.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'
2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season
Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green
-
Yankees Star Aaron Judge Expected To Miss AL Wild Card Series With Calf Injury
Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face
Red Sox Make Decisions On Interim Manager Chad Tracy, Executive Craig Breslow
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes Explains How World Baseball Classic Held Him Back
2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored
2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Cubs, White Sox Clinch Postseason Spots
-
Tampa Bay Rays Secure AL East Crown: 'It's A Tough Division'
2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Contender’s Biggest Surprise This Season
Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green
-
Yankees Star Aaron Judge Expected To Miss AL Wild Card Series With Calf Injury
Cubs Star Alex Bregman Gets Positive News After Taking Foul Ball To The Face
Red Sox Make Decisions On Interim Manager Chad Tracy, Executive Craig Breslow
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes Explains How World Baseball Classic Held Him Back
2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored
2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Cubs, White Sox Clinch Postseason Spots