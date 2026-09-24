MLB Playoffs In Chicago! Cubs, White Sox Make It A Rare Windy City Postseason

For the fourth time in MLB history, there will be playoff baseball in both Chicago's North Side and South Side.

The Chicago White Sox became the first team to follow consecutive 100-loss seasons by reaching the playoffs on the same day the Chicago Cubs clinched their second straight postseason berth.

The previous seasons in which both teams reached the playoffs were in 1906, 2008 and the expanded field in 2020. The 1906 season was the only in which there was a Windy City World Series, with the White Sox beating the Cubs.

The White Sox could still win the AL Central as they remain in a battle with the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox already have the most wins (82) for a club coming off three straight 100-loss years.

As for the Cubs, Pete Crow-Armstrong joined the 40-40 club by stealing his 40th base to go along with his major league-leading 45 home runs to assure one of the NL's three wild card berths.

A favorite to win the NL MVP award, Crow-Armstrong became the seventh 40-40 player, joining a group that includes Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Jose Canseco was the first with the 1988 Oakland Athletics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.